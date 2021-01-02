The year 2020 made history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people got infected and hundreds of thousands lost their lives. From common people to sports personalities to celebrities, many died in 2020 due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Here's to remembering some of the most famous people who passed away during this extraordinarily painful year.

Bill Withers

The singer who lent his voice to some of the most popular songs such as Lean on Me, Lovely Day, and Ain't No Sunshine, died from heart complications on March 30. He was 81. Beach Boys star Brian Wilson called him "songwriter's songwriter.

Naya Rivera

The former Glee actress mysteriously drowned on July 8 while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at a Southern California lake. She was 33. Rivera portrayed the character Santana Lopez, a cheerleader on the musical drama. She was praised for playing an LGBT character following her death.

Chadwick Boseman

He was best known for portraying the famous Marvel superhero character Black Panther, which is a blockbuster hailed as a landmark moment for representation in Hollywood. Boseman died at the age of 43. He was suffering from colon cancer.

Sir Sean Connery

The actor, who was seen by many as the ultimate James Bond, died peacefully in his sleep on October 31at the age of 90. Many world leaders and celebrities paid tribute including Pierce Brosnan, who said Sean has cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever.

Kobe Bryant

The 41-year-old Basketball superstar along with 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Southern California on January 26. The Lakers' star's death sent shockwaves around the world.

Caroline Flack

The Love Island host killed herself on February 15 at her residence in north-east London. Reportedly, Flack was concerned about a forthcoming trial, where she was accused of assaulting former tennis player and model Lewis Burton.