British model Demi Rose is back with another stunning update on her official Instagram handle. The modelling sensation shared a hot photo wearing a black monokini by FashionNova, which has grabbed millions of eyeballs.

Demi Rose, who is known for her curvaceous figure has left little to the imagination of her fans in the revealing monokini. The British Kim Kardashian has yet again made heads turn with her latest sultry Instagram post, which has managed to rack up over three hundred thousand likes and views within a short period.

The 25-year-old diva shared the stunning picture captioning it, "Elevating myself higher and higher daily. Taking care of myself, spending my days wisely, using my energy carefully and loving as purely and as openly as I can whilst learning from the beautiful people I've met and taking everyday as a blessing. Every moment is precious."

Several fans took to social media to admire her beauty. Many shared love and kisses emojis to express their love and support for the hot British model.

This isn't the first time Demi creating a buzz on social media for her hot update. The diva went vacationing in Thailand when she shared a few scandalous photos wearing barely anything. In the Thailand pictures, Demi flaunted her assets and perky derriere as she went fully naked near an infinity pool. Her sexy photos went viral on the internet the instant it was shared on her official handle. The eye-popping photos also managed to grab the attention of millions of people from worldwide.

Demi Rose Relationship With Rapper Tyga

Apart from being a supermodel and an social media influencer, the diva is known for having dated Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga. Demi Rose and Tyga's relationship were most discussed on various social media platforms by paparazzi and their fans when they were dating. However, the two didn't get along well for a long time. Their relationship ended within a short time.