Takeoff Dead: Rapper Desiigner Cries and Announces He Is Quitting Music in Touching Instagram Video Hours After Takeoff Was Shot Dead [WATCH]

Rapper Desiigner broke down in tears and vowed to quit music in a heartbreaking Instagram video as the world mourned the shocking death of Migos bandmember rapper Takeoff. Desiigner, whose original name is Sidney Selby III, posted a touching video on Instagram saying he couldn't cope with Takeoff's death, hours after the rapper was shot dead.

Takeoff had reportedly been playing dice with his uncle and bandmate, Quavo, on Tuesday when he was shot dead following an argument that was caught on camera. The video captures the final few seconds before Takeoff was fatally shot on a balcony outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley.

Shocked in the True Sense

Desiigner , 25,took to Instagram hours after Takeoff, 28, was shot in the 'head or neck' in a dispute over 'a game of dice'. The "Panda" rapper went live on his Instagram account, visibly upset and crying. "I can't call Qua, I can't call Offset, [fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset] I can't call none of them...yo bro, I'm done.

"I'm done, I'm done, I can't live like this no more."

Desiigner ended the video by sending a R.I.P to Takeoff ... and other fallen rappers ... PnB Rock, Biggie, Nipsey Hussle and offering condolences to Quavo, Offset, DJ Durel and the rest of Quality Control.

Takeoff, a member of the hip hop trio, was shot at a "private party" at 2.30 am in Texas outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston. The last minutes that Migos musician Quavo tried hard to assist his nephew Takeoff after he was shot are horrifyingly captured on video.

Takeoff's uncle and bandmate Quavo appeared distraught in the disturbing video as he crouched over him shortly after the shooting while his nephew screamed for aid.

The Houston Police Department stated that one individual was discovered dead at the location at 1200 Polk, but they would not release the victim's name. Officers confirmed that there were 40 to 50 people present when they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Killed In Front of Everyone

The video shot by a witness around 2:30 am shows Quavo can be heard yelling at someone and calling him "disrespectful" and using a number of expletives. The word "basketball" is mentioned at least twice by the rapper, despite some reports claiming the argument started over a game of dice.

One person -- possibly Takeoff -- says "I don't get down like that!" during the argument. Quavo can be heard saying "Let's go," prior to the altercation becoming physical. The grainy video doesn't show any images of the shooting, but the audio captured multiple shots fired off-camera.

A single strike sent the group running in all directions across the bowling alley. The footage shows that at least 10 additional shots -- possibly from two guns -- were fired in rapid succession after a short period of time.

Police don't believe Takeoff was involved in any crime when he was killed early on Tuesday morning. According to Houston police, the shooter is still at large. Just one week before his death, the 28-year-old rapper from the Migos released an unsettling statement asking for credit for his talent while he was still alive.

"I'm chill, I'm-laid back, but it's time to pop it. I want to get into my flow. Time to give me my flowers. I don't want them when I ain't here," Takeoff said while appearing on the "Drink Champs" podcast alongside Quavo.

According to Takeoff's manager, a stray bullet killed the rapper.

Quality Control Music, Takeoff's management company, said: "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we confirm the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff.

"Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

Takeoff was shot in the 'head or neck' in the dispute. Police suspect the shooter was at the party with Takeoff, who Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department called "extremely peaceful and loving."

They are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward in order to find his killer. The police chief urged anyone with information or video to come forward as officers confirmed that his mother had flown into Houston to speak to them.