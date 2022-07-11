14-Year-Old Drill Rapper Ethan Reyes Stabbed to Death by a Teen Following Heated Argument

A 14-year-old drill rapper, Ethan Reyes, was stabbed to death by another teen at a Manhattan subway platform on Saturday.

It is learnt that Reyes and his killer knew each other and had picked up an argument outside the 137th St. City College Station in Harlem. The dispute became ugly and resulted in the other boy stabbing Reyes in the abdomen. He was immediately rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital but was declared brought dead.

The relatives of the deceased rapper stated that despite being talented, Reyes's rapping style was reciprocated with "violence". He rapped under the name of Notti Osama with his brother who raps under the name of DD Osama. They both had a large number of followers on social media.

Growing Intolerance

The social media followers have expressed concern over the growing incidents of teens taking to violence adding that this needs to be addressed both at the family level as well as at the school level.

A report published by the NY Daily News stated that his Reyes's relatives admitted that the boy was good and if he had taken a route of a pop singer or any other style of art or music, he would've been super successful. Only that the style of music that he chose to do ended up reciprocating violence, the report stated further.

A Twitter user wrote, "@A Cline Thomas Looks like that meeting with the drill artists in NYC didn't resonate with the community. A few hours ago teen drill rapper Notti Osama was stabbed at the 137th City College Station. Indeed another sad and maddening outcome of that "music".

Replying to @Maria4Dist6 and @NYPDPC, another Twitter user questioned, "Where were the parents? And the teen that was killed is apparently a rapper. Why is Brad Hoylman trying to protect the drill rapping leading to this violence? Kids killing each other."

Blaming it on the authorities, a Twitter user stated, "@GovKathyHochul @ManhattanDA is really hurting your chances with winning the gov election. Maybe you should fire him in order to save your political career. NYC every night is like Friday the 13th part 8 Jason takes Manhattan. A 14 year old was just murdered on the subway."