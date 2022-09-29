How Did Coolio Die? Grammy-Winning 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Found Dead in Bathroom While Visiting Friend

Rapper Coolio died on Wednesday at the age of 59. The Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and actor best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise," was visiting a friend when he was found dead, his longtime manager Jarez Posey confirmed to TMZ. The cause of death wasn't immediately shared.

Jarez said that the rapper was at a friend's home in Los Angeles when he excused himself to go to the bathroom. The friend apparently called out to him but received no reaction after he didn't respond after a decent length of time had passed. Tributes started pouring in the moment news broke of Coolio's shocking death.

Sudden Death

According to Coolio's manager Jarez, he was found unconscious on a bathroom floor with the paramedics who were rushed to the site at 4 pm assuming he had suffered a cardiac arrest. According to the magazine, Coolio was pronounced dead by the EMTs at the scene. There has been no official determination on the cause of death.

At the same time, police told the publication that "no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio's death" and that "an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death."

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly," Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety.

"Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Although there are reports that the police have started a death investigation, there do not currently appear to be any indications of foul play, and the coroner is anticipated to make a definitive conclusion following the autopsy.

The legendary rapper is survived by his six children and ex-wife, Josefa Salinas, whom he married in 1996. The former couple split four years later.

Death of a Legend

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., began his career in the 1980s. The rapper shot to popularity in 1995 with the publication of "Gangsta's Paradise," which was included in the film "Dangerous Minds" and earned him the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996.

Coolio was recently seen performing on stage during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 18, in Chicago, Illinois. His death comes just four days after he took to Instagram to post his latest performance in Texas, where many of his fans shared their condolences.

Pfeiffer, 64, lead tributes to the rapper by uploading the music video for Gangsta's Paradise, Coolio's blockbuster hit from their classic 1995 movie: "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short."

"As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

"I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr."

Heartbroken fans also paid their tributes. "Crazy he just posted a week ago, and has passed," one loyal fan wrote, while many others shared "Rest in peace" in the comment section.

"Rest in paradise," a second person commented on his most recent Instagram post.

Coolio looked completely fine till a few days ago. In addition, he was seen earlier in April appearing in good health at Sydney's airport, where he generously stopped to pose for pictures with fans before his performance at Luna Park.

Over the past few years, the rapper has performed at smaller venues across the country while on tour, performing several songs from his discography.