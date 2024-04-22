Sydney Sweeney Apologizes for Having 'Great' Breasts During Bikini-Clad Mexican Holiday Days after Female Producer Said She 'Can't Act'

Sydney Sweeney posted bikini-clad vacation photos from her Mexican trip on Instagram on Sunday, while also addressing criticisms from a female film producer regarding her appearance and acting skills just days earlier. In some of the photos, Sweeney donned a shirt that issued an apology for having "great" breasts.

The 26-year-old producer and star of "Immaculate" appeared relaxed, wearing a comfortable gray sweatshirt that featured the phrase "Sorry for having great t**s." In other images, Sweeney flaunted her toned physique in a bikini and danced casually on the beach without a bra, wearing a ruffled tan crop top and midi skirt, while a mariachi band performed live in the background.

Taking Sweet Revenge

Many fans responded to the actress' attire in the comments section. "Are you really sorry tho?" asked one user.

"Sweatshirt was made for you," said another user.

"Syd, where did you get that AWESOME sweatshirt?!!!! I need it!!! ❤️❤️," wrote a third user.

"That shirt says it all, greetings to haters haha," added another user.

Her sultry presentation seemed to serve as a response to veteran film producer Carol Baum's criticism of Sweeney's performance in the hit romantic comedy "Anyone But You."

Baum, known for producing films like "Dead Ringers," "Father of the Bride," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," made her controversial remarks during a live event in Pleasantville, New York, where she spoke to New York Times film critic Janet Maslin.

The interview sparked reactions from Sweeney's fans and earned a response from the actress herself.

Following a screening of her 1988 film "Dead Ringers," Baum recollected saying to her class, "Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?"

Fitting Reply

The "Immaculate" star responded to the criticism through her representative, who told to Page Six that it was "sad" that Baum opted to "attack another woman." "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman," they told Variety.

'If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum's character."

Sweeney's acting coach, Scott Sedita, came to her defense against the criticism, describing her as a "serious actress" who has overcome the challenges of the industry.

In response to the backlash from Sweeney's fans, 81-year-old Baum said that regretted her remarks. She told TMZ that publicly criticizing an actor like that "usually isn't her style."