Sydney Sweeney Suffers Major Nip Slip While Filming Beach Scene for Romantic Comedy in Australia [WATCH]

Sydney Sweeney is breaking the internet after displaying her beach body while filming her new R-rated romantic comedy in Australia. However, the bold display didn't go as planned after Sweeney suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while shooting a scene with her female co-stars in Sydney on Monday.

Sweeney, 25, was playfully bonding with her co-stars in the water in sheer white lingerie when she suffered a major nip slip. The Euphoria star seemed not to notice the nip slip and continued splashing about and enjoying herself with her co-stars. However, eagle-eyed fans soon took notice of the major wardrobe malfunction and her photos have since gone viral on social media.

Popping Out of Her Top

Sweeney looked carefree on Saturday and was playfully bounding through the water when she suddenly popped out of her top exposing her left nipple, according to a DailyMail.com report.

However, Sweeney didn't seem to notice the nip slip and carried on splashing around with her castmates who were wearing bikinis.

It is not known if Sweeney finally noticed that her nipple was exposed in the open but the photos have since gone viral on social media.

At one point, Hadley Robinson, 28, who was wearing a skimpy patterned bikini, was eagerly greeted by the Washington-born actress who plays her.

Sweeney left nothing to the imagination during the scene, showcasing her famous cleavage and petite waist in a white bra with pink lace trimming and a bow in the center, and matching high-cut pants.

She styled her hair in an unkempt updo and accessorized it with a matching choker and pair of gold earrings. Sydney's co-star Alexandra Shipp, who was also filming at the beach, looked stunning in an orange bikini top and black G-string bottom.

The 31-year-old actress and singer has eye-catching tattoos on her upper thigh.

Always Cool

Leading man Glen Powell, 34, also appeared in the scene, flaunting his muscular physique as he went naked in a pair of brown and black swimming trunks. From the shore, a handful of camera operators and crew members captured the scene.

Sweeney and Hadley briefly held hands as they pranced on the dunes. In another photo, She could be seen naughtily hopping up onto Hadley's back as they navigated the muddy water.

Producers hurried to cover the actors in towels once the shot was over so that they could be hidden behind a wall of Bunnings Warehouse umbrellas.

Sweeney is no stranger to exposing her flesh on camera. She has even played roles where she has gone topless, particularly in the gritty HBO thriller Euphoria.

Sweeney, who is currently a skilled MMA fighter, previously participated in high school grappling tournaments. The White Lotus star has been seen filming in several places across Sydney in recent weeks, including the inner-city district of Surry Hills and Double Bay in the city's east.

Will Gluck, the director of the popular romantic comedies Easy A and Friends with Benefits, is directing her yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy.