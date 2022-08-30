Recently, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney faced some heat online after posting several pictures from their mother's surprise birthday party on Friday night. Sydney Sweeney and her brother Trent faced backlash from fans who were disappointed by what they perceived to be signs of her family's conservatism.

As the backlash reached a peak with fans and spectators poking the actress, Sweeney decided to write back to the public and defend her family. On Saturday, the 24-year-old actress took to Twitter and wrote, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention," she went on to add, "Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"

Sweeney is one of Hollywood's stars that is rising the quickest. Before becoming well-known as a character in multiple popular series that also demonstrated her exceptional adaptability across several genres, she originally shone in a few parts over the years when she was younger.

Add a few film parts and her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and it becomes obvious that this young woman, who is almost 24 years old, is already doing great. It's exciting to have a flash back on her outstanding career and determine which roles she excelled in.

Here are some of Sydney Sweeney's best show:

1. Under The Silver Lake

In her early career, Sydney Sweeney primarily appeared in mystery-themed films and television programs. One of which was Under the Silver Lake from 2018, the program starred Andrew Garfield as Sam, a character who spends the entire movie looking into the disappearance of his neighbor (Riley Keough). Sweeney played Shooting Star #2, but she played a very less part.

2. In The Vault

The fans of In The Vault said it was a delight, even though it is perhaps the least well-known of Sydney Sweeney's significant parts. Web series, which had 16 episodes, told a lighthearted mystery about the death of a freshman one month into the first semester of college.

3. Big Time Adolescence

Big Time Adolescence from 2019 was quite better. Davidson plays Zeke, a college dropout who adversely affects Mo, a young girl played by Griffin Gluck. Sweeney, who plays Holly, Zeke's girlfriend and the person who forges a crucial connection with Mo, delivers a fantastic supporting performance.

4. Downfalls High

Kelly serves as the narrator and the movie is based on his song Tickets to my Downfall. The 45-minute film focuses on a lonely adolescent (Chase Hudson) who strikes up a quick romance with Scarlett (Sweeney), a popular student. In a short movie, it received favorable reviews.

5. Everything Sucks!

Everything Sucks! on Netflix, which is set in the town of Boring, Oregon, served as a mockery of teen culture throughout the '90s. Sweeney was excellent as Emaline Addario, a theater student and crush of lead characters, Kate (Peyton Kennedy), even if she wasn't the primary character.

6. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was released in 2019, starring two of the biggest stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. In the movie, actors such as Damon Herriman, Maya Hawke, Victoria Pedretti, and Sydney Sweeney, who played "Snake," interacted with the real-life Manson Family cult.

7. Sharp Objects

The miniseries, which was based on the same-named book, followed troubled reporter Camille Parker (Amy Adams), who goes back to her hometown to investigate the murders of two women. In infrequent appearances, Sweeney played Alice, Camille's roommate when she resided in a mental assilum as a teenager. One of the most touching scenes in the show resulted from their bond.

8. Euphoria

Many people believe that Euphoria is what made Sydney Sweeney as a rising star. The series explores the real-life struggles of high school teenagers as they cope with a variety of issues, including drug intakes, sex, relationships, mental health, and much more. Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, a sweet young woman who is shunned by her classmates because of her prior sexual activity. She has one of the most horrific backstories on the show, involving a vehicle accident, a drug addiction, and the father's abandonment of his family. The most endearing character in the program is Cassie, and Sweeney does great in the part.

Sweeney usually plays small roles, but "In The Vault" she served as a springboard for her to eventually play larger ones. While the majority of the teenage ensemble was undoubtedly skilled, Sweeney appears to have had the most success so far outside of the web series.