Sydney Sweeney 'Isn't Pretty' And 'Can't Act': Top Hollywood Producer Slams Actress Calling Her Movie 'Anyone But You' 'Unwatchable'

Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum, known for films like "Father of the Bride," slammed Hollywood "it" girl Sydney Sweeney during a recent discussion after a screening of her 1988 film "Dead Ringers," saying that the gorgeous actress "isn't attractive" and "lacks acting ability," according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, N.Y., last week, Carol Baum, who has executive produced her first movie in 1984, reportedly said, "I don't understand Sydney Sweeney." Baum said that her opinion formed after watching Sweeney's latest film, "Anyone But You," during a flight. "I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her," the producer said.

Slamming Sweeney

Baum also described the romcom as "unwatchable." Moreover, she revealed that her students at The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for why the 26-year-old star is highly sought-after.

"I said to my class, 'Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?'" she recalled. "Nobody had an answer."

Although not personally interested in Sweeney, Baum admitted she is not sure if she would reject the chance to produce a film featuring her if it meant securing the project's approval.

"We all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know," she noted. "Your job is to get the movie made."

Ruling Hollywood

Sweeney stands as one of Hollywood's most talked about actresses, with Baum's remarks encapsulating the ongoing debate among industry figures regarding her acting prowess. A recent article on DailyMail.com highlighted how Sweeney, an all-American blue-eyed blonde with wholesome features, has risen to cultural prominence.

Her unabashed sexuality has been embraced by America's conservative Right, seen as evidence of a cultural shift away from woke ideology, if not its demise.

Sweeney's rise to stardom came with the acclaim of HBO's "Euphoria," where she portrayed the vulnerable teenager Cassie Howard, earning an Emmy nomination in 2022.

Her portrayal of Olivia Mossbacher in "The White Lotus" also earned her an Emmy nomination.

"Anyone But You," one of three major films featuring Sweeney between December 2023 and March, received mixed reviews.

Despite this, it dominated the box office, surpassing $200 million globally and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy since "Bridget Jones's Baby" in 2016, per Variety.

Rumors of an affair between Sweeney and co-star Glen Powell circulated months before the film's release, adding to its buzz.

However, the actress from "The Handmaid's Tale" addressed the rumors when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March. "That's obviously not true," she claimed.

"Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot."