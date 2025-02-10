Super Bowl 2025: Philadelphia Eagles Crush Kansas City Chiefs to Win Lombardi Trophy as Jalen Hurts Outshines Patrick Mahomes

Just before 2 p.m. in Florida, Donald Trump sank his final putt and boarded Air Force One for New Orleans. Authorities shut down airspace and cleared a path for his motorcade to race through the city streets toward the Superdome. The goal? For the president to make history—and then witness history.

At least, that was the expectation. Instead, Trump watched as the dominant team of this era was outclassed. No sitting president had ever attended a Super Bowl. No team had ever secured three consecutive championships. By the end of Sunday night, only one of those records remained intact, as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Eagles Fly High

Trump rushed to the stadium after an early round of golf with Tiger Woods. He then strolled onto the field before settling in to watch yet another legendary champion. "There's a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," the president remarked earlier this week.

Leading up to the game, Jalen Hurts had been overshadowed by the buzz surrounding Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar. But on Sunday night, he delivered one of the most dominant Super Bowl performances in recent memory.

Even though Andy Reid's team managed to contain Saquon Barkley—the record-setting running back in his debut season with Philadelphia—Hurts remained poised, precise, and ruthless.

He threw for over 220 yards and two touchdowns, including a stunning 46-yard pass to DeVonta Smith. But he wasn't just a threat through the air—he was the Eagles' most dangerous runner as well. The quarterback, who had been underestimated all week, racked up more than 70 rushing yards and scored another touchdown himself.

It certainly helps to have a defensive front capable of smothering the greatest quarterback of his generation. This Eagles victory—and their entire season—was fueled by an unstoppable defense.

Mahomes was taken down six times and threw two interceptions. The first was returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Cooper DeJean—on his 22nd birthday, no less. The second led to another Eagles touchdown just two plays later.

Not the Night for the Chiefs

For only the third time in his career, Mahomes' team failed to put up a single point in the first half. It wasn't until late in the third quarter that Kansas City finally got on the scoreboard. But that brief moment did little to slow down Philadelphia's celebration.

The Superdome felt like home turf for the Eagles—fans jeered Swift and mocked their opponents. With more than two minutes left, Nick Sirianni was drenched in ice, a victory already well in hand.

Not even Tom Brady had managed to win three straight championships. Now Mahomes must start over in pursuit of that elusive milestone—bruised, humbled, and thoroughly defeated. Perhaps arriving at the stadium wearing Eagles green wasn't the best choice. Perhaps going out for dinner with Kelce on Friday night wasn't the wisest move either.

If this was indeed Kelce's final game, it was a bitter farewell. He was left watching from the sidelines while his girlfriend looked on from the stands. Not that Eagles fans care one bit.

They've avenged their loss from two years ago and now have their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Spare a thought for those tasked with cleaning up the chaos on Bourbon Street and back in Philadelphia—once the celebration finally winds down.