Jordon Hudson: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Sparks Engagement Rumors with Wild Red Carpet Instagram Post

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, cheekily admitted to engagement rumors after stepping onto the red carpet with him on Thursday. Hudson, 24, and Belichick, 72, are in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, which pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Just days before the big game, the loved-up couple attended the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, joining a star-studded lineup. The night before, they were also spotted at a charity event in the Louisiana city. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail at a charity event organized by Jordon to support those impacted by the New Year's Day terror attack on Bourbon Street indicate so.

Hudson Hints at Engagement

Hudson is seen in the photos obtained by the Daily Mail flaunting a ring on her finger. A few days earlier, the former cheerleader had shared an photo of a bouquet of red roses on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption: "Behind his stern façade...."

Later, after appearing on the red carpet with Belichick in a striking silver gown, Hudson posted a photo from the NFL Honors event, where she was seen wearing a ring—though it was meant to symbolize their respective championship wins.

Bill was spotted wearing his seven Super Bowl rings, while Jordon sported her BSU cheerleading band in a photo shared by the NFL on its official Instagram account.

As speculation swirled about the football icon proposing to her, Hudson added a photo to her story featuring a different type of ring. She also posted a professional photo of the couple proudly showing their jewelry on her own account.

Despite their nearly 50-year age difference, Belichick and Hudson—who have been together for three years—surprised Super Bowl fans in New Orleans when they made an unexpected appearance at a well-known Bourbon Street venue, just hours after being the subject of jokes at the NFL Honors.

Deeply in Love

News of Belichick and Hudson emerged after the billionaire was spotted in March at a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, skipping the NFL combine to watch Hudson, according to TMZ.

The same month, Hudson reportedly accompanied Belichick to Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction.

Belichick has also been seen with Hudson, an executive director for the special members club Trouble Club Enterprises, on a work trip to Croatia. Additionally, she attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony with him this week.

Belichick was unable to secure another NFL coaching position for the 2024-25 season after an emotional farewell to the Patriots. Instead, he is set to be a regular on ESPN's Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, with the possibility of returning to coaching if an opportunity arises.

Belichick, who spent 23 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots, took on the role the same year his current girlfriend was born. He went on to win six Super Bowls with Brady as his quarterback, creating an unparalleled dynasty in professional sports.