Super Bowl 2025 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch NFL Championship Game Online 

Super Bowl 2025 is almost here as the official countdown for the season's biggest game is underway. The Philadelphia Eagles are all set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a few days. The much-anticipated match will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9).

Mark the calendars and set the clocks to watch the season's final game, which will kick off at 6:30 PM EST. Get ready to watch the rematch of Super Bowl 2023, which will feature The Eagles stars Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts going head-to-head with the Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. Football fans are eager to watch the big game that will reveal whether the Chiefs' will celebrate their third consecutive Super Bowl win or the Eagles will enjoy their second victory.

Here is everything about Super Bowl 2025, like the date, time, locations, performances, players, TV channels, and live streaming details.

How to Watch?

The biggest football game on the calendar will air live on Fox nationwide from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9) at 6:30 PM EST. The Fox Sports app and Fubo will stream the match live online for football fans.

Date : Sunday (February 9)

: Sunday (February 9) Venue : Caesars Superdome

: Caesars Superdome Time : 6:30 PM EST (3:30 PM PST)

: 6:30 PM EST (3:30 PM PST) TV : Fox

: Fox Streaming Platforms: Tubi, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, NFL app, Fubo, and Fox Sports app.

Cord cutters and football fans without streaming facilities can listen to the Super Bowl 2025 on Westwood One Radio (KLAC-AM 570 in Los Angeles) and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Fans planning to watch the NFL Championship Game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday can get tickets through Ticketmaster, OnLocation, VividSeats, and SeatGeek.

Who is Performing?

The 17-time Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show this year. He announced the news on X and posted a link to a YouTube video with the caption Super Bowl LIX. New Orleans, sharing details about the event.

"What the deal, everybody? My name is Kendrick Lamar, and I will be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos. I don't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9, 2025. Wear your best dressed, too, even if you are watching from home," he said.

SZA will make a guest appearance and collaborate with Lamar during the Super Bowl halftime show. Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle and Grammy winner Trombone Shorty will perform America the Beautiful. Grammy winner Ledisi will take the stage before the game and perform Lift Every Voice and Sing. Grammy and Academy Award winner Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem.

President Donald Trump will be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. NFL Championship Game will feature Taylor Swift turning heads as she will watch the game and cheer her boyfriend, Kelce, from her celebrity suite.