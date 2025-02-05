Bianca Censori Wanted to Back Out from the X-Rated Grammys 2025 Red Carpet Stunt but Was Forced by Kanye West to Pose Unclothed

Bianca Censori reportedly tried to back out from her controversial red carpet stunt at the 67th Grammy Awards multiple times, but Kanye West forced her to appear with the see-through outfit, according to a new report. This comes after Censori was blasted or appearing nude at the event.

The couple was allegedly thrown out of the event. A lot has happened since then, with Kanye trying to justifying his wife's X-rated look. Meanwhile, Censori's controversial stunt on the red carpet at the Grammys may have jeopardized a staggering $20 million international concert deal. The 47-year-old rapper had signed an agreement to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May.

Censori Backed Out

"She would have much rather worn a pretty dress," a source told the New York Post, who had spoken with the 47-year-old rapper and his wife after Sunday's stunt. "She would have enjoyed the evening a lot more."

During the biggest night in music, 30-year-old Bianca Censori removed her fur coat in front of a crowd of cameras, unveiling a sheer, extremely revealing minidress without a bra or underwear.

According to a lip reader, the rapper told his wife, "You're making a scene now," as cameras flashed.

Although Censori eventually went along with the bold red carpet moment, the insider told The NY Post that she initially had concerns about exposing so much. "She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn't want her to," the source told the oitlet.

"When Ye gets something in his head, there's no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her."

This isn't the first time Censori has appeared in barely-there outfits in public.

Earlier, a Creative Director for the fashion brand Raga Malak, she was often seen wearing form-fitting bodysuits and revealing ensembles. However, according to her friend, Sunday's incident felt different.

"It's one thing to be naked for a photo shoot or in an outdoor environment," the insider told the Post. "But she was naked in public on the Grammy red carpet. This is literally what people have nightmares about, and she did it on purpose. But she wouldn't have done it without Ye."

Naked Truth

The 24-time Grammy winner, who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, later posted on Instagram following the attention-grabbing photo session, sharing details about his wife's outfit—or lack of one.

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife," he wrote alongside a look at the minidress on Sunday.

The revealing outfit may have contributed to the couple being removed from the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair arrived at the high-profile award show "uninvited," accompanied by an entourage of around five people, and were escorted out—according to a now-deleted Instagram post.

Page Six confirmed the incident, with an insider claiming they were asked to leave after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled up on the carpet," adding that the stunt was an attempt to recreate the album cover for West's upcoming release, Vultures.

The cover for West's 2024 album Vultures 1 shows Censori wearing nothing but thigh-high boots and a small piece of fabric.

The couple, who married in 2022, has not yet commented on their shock appearance.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival," but the award went to Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us."