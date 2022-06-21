Summer Solstice 2022: Date, Time, Interesting Facts About Longest Day of the Year

Summer Solstice 2022 falls on June 21 this year. It will mark the beginning of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. In some countries, the day is observed as midsummer. On this day, the earth will experience the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere. The sun reached the highest point in the sky on this day, and the earth gets the longest period of sunlight.

The day, also known as the Festival Solstice, June Solstice, or the longest day of the year, falls between June 20-22 every year. The day coincides with World Music Day and International Yoga Day this year. It will occur on Tuesday, June 21, at 5.14 am EDT or 9.14 am GMT. It marks the beginning of summer in some parts of the world, like North America. Meanwhile, it is observed as Midsummer Day in countries including Sweden and Norway.

June Solstice occurs when the axis of the earth tilts towards the sun at 23.44 degrees. The word Solstice is derived from two Latin words -- Sol and Sistere. Sol means Sun, and Sistere means standstill. In other words, "the conquering sun briefly halts its northward motion, having realized full victory over the forces of darkness", according to Space.com.

Interesting Facts

When Summer Solstice occurs, the sun travels through a straight line across the sky and not a curved line.

The south pole is tipped away from the sun, and the north pole is directly tipped towards the sun. As a result, countries located in the northern hemisphere will have days longer than 12 hours, and regions in the south will have days shorter than 12 hours.

In California, a large crowd will gather to participate in the largest single-day event in Santa Barbara. The parade was created by Michael Gonzalez in 1974.

On the day of June Solstice, an annual event is held in Seattle, Washington, called Fremont Solstice Parade. Thousands of people participate in the parade, and tens of thousands of people partake in the event as spectators.

Just before the Solstice sunrise, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn will be visible in the east with the first quarter moon.