Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and is more specifically for people who live in the Northern Hemisphere. This day also begins with Pagan's Yule celebration and falls on Dec. 21 or 22 depending on the exact location of the Earth.

The day was once considered as a rebirth of the sun by pagans of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome, who celebrated it by merry-making and days-long feasts. The winter solstice occurs the moment the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun – 23.5 degrees, to be precise. This year's solstice will occur at 12:19 pm local time on Sunday.

The most prominent place to celebrate winter solstice is at Stonehenge, which attracts thousands of people every year. The Stonehenge is aligned to the sunset on winter solstice.

