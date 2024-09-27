Suge Knight Makes Shocking Claims That Industry Giants Used Drugs and Sexual Encounters to Control Diddy; Justin Bieber Linked to Dark Secrets

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has made bold accusations against prominent music executives, alleging they manipulated Sean "Diddy" Combs using drugs and alcohol. Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison for manslaughter, claimed during a phone interview with Chris Cuomo that powerful figures introduced Diddy to these substances to gain control over him. These revelations came in a recent discussion aired on News Nation.

Knight, who ran one of the most influential record labels of the 1990s, stated that artists under his own label were only exposed to marijuana. However, he suggested that heavier drugs like cocaine became common once artists, including Diddy, signed with other record companies. Knight named Clive Davis, Russell Simmons, and Andre Harrell as individuals involved in this alleged manipulation.

Knight claimed that these executives used drugs and alcohol to compromise Diddy's personal integrity. "Once they got on cocaine, once they got on alcohol, that's when the weird stuff happened," Knight told Cuomo during the live call. He implied that these substances led to further exploitation, which he believes also impacted Diddy's behavior and career choices.

In the interview, Knight even suggested that Diddy might have been a victim of sexual abuse, though no evidence or official charges have been presented to support this claim. The former CEO linked this to the wider accusations that Diddy is facing, which include sex trafficking, racketeering, and hosting notorious parties involving Hollywood stars. Despite these allegations, there has been no confirmation or legal action involving the claims made by Knight.

While Knight's assertions have generated online discussions, they have not been substantiated, and representatives for the accused executives have strongly denied the claims. A spokesperson for Clive Davis called the accusations "completely false" and dismissed Knight's comments as fabrications.

Davis, known for launching the careers of stars like Whitney Houston, has remained a prominent figure in the music industry and continues to support Diddy. He stood by Diddy during the rapper's high-profile legal battles, including a rape lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Russell Simmons, another industry giant named by Knight, has faced his own set of controversies. Several women have accused Simmons of sexual assault, although he has denied all allegations. Meanwhile, Andre Harrell, a mentor to Diddy, passed away in 2020 without facing any such charges.

Knight's claims also referenced Usher and Justin Bieber, though no direct allegations were made against them. Knight suggested that both artists were exposed to the darker side of the music industry during their association with Diddy. This has led to growing calls for Usher and Bieber to speak out about their experiences.

Although Justin Bieber and Usher have remained largely silent on the issue, there is increasing speculation that they may have knowledge about Diddy's controversial past. However, Bieber is reportedly focused on his family, and Usher recently deleted his Twitter account, citing a hacking incident.

Knight's accusations have sparked debate, but as of now, they remain unproven and highly contested.