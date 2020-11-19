Singer Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday — five years after his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died in hospice care. Brown Jr.'s brother Landon also confirmed the tragic news on Instagram saying: "I love you forever King."

Brown Jr. was the son of Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Kim Ward. On Wednesday, medics were called in for an emergency and found a dead body at the house, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News without identifying the victim. While the reason of Brown Jr's death was not revealed, law enforcement officials said they did not suspect foul play, TMZ reported. With Brown Jr.'s death, Bobby Brown suffered a third tragic loss in a decade.

Who Was Bobby Brown Jr.?

Brown Jr. was one of seven children of singer Bobby Brown, including Bobbi Kristina, LaPrincia, Landon, Cassius, Bodhi and Hendrix. The 28-year-old aspiring musician released his first single "Selfish" as a recording artist in September 2018. Before that, he released a rap video "Catch Me If You Can" in June 2011, when he was only 19. This September, Brown Jr. released a teaser of his song "Say Something" and later shared the link of the full song on Twitter.

Brown Jr. was active on Twitter more than Instagram and regularly updated his followers about his life. His made his last tweet on Tuesday saying: "If me and my girl can't hit, I'm not hitting." In his pinned tweet, he shared photos of himself with an unidentified woman and captioned: "Wifey Alert."

Upset Over Media Coverage On Bobbi Kristina Brown's Death

Brown Jr. was vocal about the media coverage surrounding the death of his step-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home in Georgia in January 2015. She remained in a coma and sustained "irreversible brain damage" for months before passing away in July that year.

"People really don't give a f*** about you unless your relevant, and they don't love you till your famous or gone. I don't want these follows," he wrote on Twitter. "This is real life for me, this is my life, my sister. Not a f****** trending topic."

Bobbi Kristina had high levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system and her fans drew a comparison between her and her mother Whitney Houston's similar death. Houston died in 2012 an accidental overdose and was found submerged in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.