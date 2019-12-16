Kylie Jenner took Fai Khadra, 'long-time friend' of sister Kendall Jenner, as her date to Sean "Diddy" Combs 50th birthday bash celebrated at his Beverly Hills mansion.

But even before the couple could make it to the venue, Kendall took to Instagram with a question for Kylie: "Are we fighting ?" The question was in response to Kylie and Khadra's picture posted on Kylie's Instagram account. While Kylie did not respond to the answer, it sure gave away a fit of friendly jealousy on part of her elder sister.

In a series of pictures posted on her Instagram account, Kylie, dressed in a sequined sleek black gown with a plunging neckline could be seen holding on to Khadra's arm in a rather cosy way.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Kharda history

A few days ago, Kendall, while posing with 28-year-old Fai Khadra, holding Kardashian's sons Psalm and Saint, had asked her Instagram fans "everyone in favour of Fai and I starting a family say "I" ✋.

Kendall has always denied any kind of romantic involvement with Khadra. However, the post got a lot of positive reactions from her friends and family including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian West and Gigi Hadid. Earlier, in the month of October, Kendall took Khadra as her date to the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding.

Who is Fai Khadra?

A regular face on Kendall Jenner's Instagram posts, 28-year-old Khadra hails from Saudi Arabia. The model-cum-musician shot into limelight after he was introduced as 'Kendall's friend' in the 16th episode of Keeping It Up With Kardashians.

Apart from Kendall, the hunky lad has also received his share of link-ups with celebrities including Devon Windsor, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jordyn Woods. A self-proclaimed DJ himself who is quite a rage on soundcloud, Khadra is brother of DJs Sama and Haya, of SIMIHAZE fame. The 28-year-old has also undertaken some modelling assignments in the past.

Having an Instagram handle under the name @yourboyfai, Khadra has 742,000 Instagram followers. A graduate in architecture, Khadra is planning to lay hands on textiles by launching his own label which will be focused on an everyday basis. "I find that it's really hard to find good basics, whether that's in apparel, beauty or homeware," Khadra had said in one of the interviews.