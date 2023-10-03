Strong Girl Namsoon: Where to Watch, Story, Casts, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Strong Girl Namsoon will premiere on JTBC on Saturday (October 7) at 10:30 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce actress Lee Yoo Mi as a strong girl named Gang Nam Soon. She flies from Mongolia to Korea in search of her parents. Her life changes after she meets an upright young man named Gang Hee Shik, portrayed by Ong Seong Wu. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here is everything about the spin-off of the famous drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, titled Strong Girl Namsoon.

Story

The drama will follow Gang Nam Soon as she looks for her parents everywhere in the country. She belongs to a family that witnessed women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigated drug-related crimes in and around the Gangnam area. The story begins after she meets young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Newly released stills of this spin-off series show the first meeting between Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik. They meet at the airport during an encounter at the customs. Although the female lead greets the officer with a friendly smile, he looks serious and focuses on his job. The preview stills feature them making a pinky promise over Gang Nam Soon's luggage she brought from Mongolia.

Where to watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Strong Girl Namsoon:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Newly released stills of Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik feature them as partners in a secret investigation. They go undercover as employees to solve a crime. The photos focus on the furious Gang Nam Soon, who is determined to catch the culprit, and the hilarious attempts of Gang Hee Shik to calm her down.

"In this evolved Strong Woman universe, we will introduce heroes and villains with even more compelling charms. Please look forward to the birth of the 'mother-daughter heroines who will shake up the villains," the producers teased.

Actress Lee Yoo Mi shared her experience working with Ong Seong Wu. According to her, they enjoyed a lot while filming this spin-off series.

"I'm shy, so it takes me time to get close to people, but I became friendly and comfortable with Ong Seong Wu. On a filming set that could be physically tiring, we joked around a lot and overcame [our exhaustion] together, so we developed quite a strong bond. We could act together with great teamwork until the end," she shared.