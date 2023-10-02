Behind Your Touch Ending Explained, Episode 16 (Finale) Recap, Review: A Perfect Team

Behind Your Touch featured a happy ending for detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon in episode 16. The onscreen couple faced several challenges while following serial killer Park Jong Bae. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama takes the viewers through a rollercoaster ride in the final chapter. Bong Ye Boon and Moon Jang Yeol dealt with several challenges while trying to send the culprit behind bars. The teamwork between detective Moon Jang Yeol and veterinarian Bong Ye Boon continued even after their secret investigation of the mysterious murder cases.

The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 15 and followed the trio. The veterinarian and the detective got into trouble while rescuing Bae Ok Hee. They got hurt by a squad of goons of Mr. Baek while following the serial killer. A team-up between Park Jong Bae and Mr. Baek made things hard for Bong Ye Boon and Moon Jang Yeol.

The duo somehow managed to escape the trap set by the serial killer. But tracking him down and sending him behind bars were the most difficult things to do for them. When the detective and the veterinarian focussed on the serial killer, the other detective in Mujin and the secret quad of Bae Ok Hee tried to rescue her.

The Final Encounter

The final encounter with the serial killer kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. Park Jong Bae wanted to leave the country secretly in a fishing boat and stay in China until things settled down here. Bong Ye Boon and Moon Jang Yeol found out about it and tried to stop him from fleeing abroad. They took Mr. Baek's help to track the serial killer's moments.

Although the detective and the veterinarian vigorously followed the serial killer, they fell into his trap for some time. The veterinarian got into trouble and nearly got into trouble when the detective stepped in and rescued her. The detective arrested Park Jong Bae and sent him behind bars.

Soon after the case closed, the detective joined the regional crime unit in Seoul, and the veterinarian focussed on her hospital. But they continued their team up and solved several criminal cases together.

Guest Appearance

Behind Your Touch episode 16 introduced two new characters to the viewers -- a television show host and a prison inmate. Actresses Jang Do Yeon and Lee Jung Eun portrayed the characters beautifully and gifted some lighter moments to the viewers in the end.