Doona: How to Watch, Story, Casts, Airdate, Spoilers, Preview, and More

Doona is an upcoming romance drama starring Suzy and Yang Se Jong as an onscreen couple. It will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 20). People in Korea and abroad can watch the mini-series with subtitles on the online streaming platform. The drama will follow an ordinary university student named Won Jun, portrayed by Yang Se Jong, and feature his relationship with the former K-pop idol Doona.

The story begins after the retired singer stays at a shared house with a university student. Besides being the main vocalist of a famous girl group, Doona will announce her retirement and move to a share house near a university. Her first encounter with the university student brings excitement because he has no interest in idols. The students thinks that Doona is someone he has seen before somewhere.

The journey between these two individuals could keep the viewers glued to the screens. Apart from narrating his journey with a former celebrity, the college student will feature the ordinary life of a youngster with a warm heart. He lives alone because of the long commute to the school. The retired K-pop idol speaks to the student casually and tries to be friendly with him. Although Won Jun finds it annoying, he cannot stop thinking about her for some unknown reason.

Here is everything about the upcoming romance drama, Doona, like the airdate, casts, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Doona will premiere on Netflix on Friday (October 20) in various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

People in Korea and abroad can watch the mini-series on the online streaming platform. International K-drama fans can enjoy the romance drama with subtitles.

Casts

With just three weeks left for the premiere, cast members Suzy and Yang Se Jong shared details about their characters in the mini-series. Suzy explained Doona as an honest and outspoken person with a wounded heart. She feels lonely at times but loves to spend time with people.

"Doona is honest and outspoken, but she also has a wounded [heart] and loneliness, so she feels like a cat with sharp claws, but in reality, she is like a 'dog-like cat' who likes people," the actress explained.

Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong raised viewers' anticipation by teasing an exciting plot. The actor said he felt excited after reading the original webtoon. He imagined the events taking place in real life. According to him, Won Jun and Doona will narrate an appealing story.

"I felt excited and imagined, 'What would it be like if this really happens in reality?' While I was reading the original webtoon," the actor said.

Preview and Spoilers

The producers released several teaser images and a video of the upcoming romance drama in the past few weeks. The stills depict the polar opposite characters of the onscreen couple. In the clip, Won Jun struggles to take his eyes off the former idol. The blossoming romance between the onscreen couple becomes the highlight of the footage.