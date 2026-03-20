Still Shining Episodes 5 and 6: Producers Tease Romance for Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah (Video)

Still Shining episodes 5 and 6 will air on JTBC on Friday (March 6) at 8:50 pm KST. It will focus on the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah in the upcoming episodes. According to the production team, romance is on the cards for the onscreen couple this week. The preview for this week also teased a new beginning for the duo as it shows them struggling to hold back their lingering feelings for each other.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills capture an awkward atmosphere between the two as they start living under one roof. The images also show them being considerate to one another. A photo shows Eun Ah smiling after seeing all the clothes Tae Seo prepared for her. Another picture shows Tae Seo looking at a flower note prepared by Eun Ah. There is also a picture of the onscreen couple embracing each other.

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Still Shining on JTBC. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Still Shining:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Still Shining, starring Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, premiered on JTBC on Friday (March 6) at 8:50 pm KST and introduced viewers to Jinyoung and Min Ju as high school students Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah.

Apart from Jinyoung and Min Ju, Still Shining features Shin Jae Ha and Park Se Hyun in lead roles. Jae Ha appears in the mini-series as Bae Seong Chan, a senior hotelier, who not only guided Eun Ah in her path to become a hotelier but also stayed by her side and looked up to her with affection. Meanwhile, Se Hyun will portray Im Ah Sol, a tax accountant who had a crush on Tae Seo.

The supporting cast includes Sung Yoo Bin as Yeon Hee Seo, Kang Shin Il as Yeon Chang Sik, Byun Jung Hee as Park Hwa Soon, Kim Tae Hoon as Mo Seon Gyu, Kim Ji Hyun as Park So Hyun, Park Jung Ja as fortune teller, Kim Cheol Yoon as Jeong Jin Soo, Oh So Hyun as Jin Hyang Gi, Lee Chang Hoon as Mu Jeong Su, and Lee Ji Hae as Jae Soon.

Spoilers

Cast member Jinyoung, who portrays subway train driver Tae Seo, shared that Still Shining will feature the real-life struggles of its characters. According to him, the stories of Tae Seo and Eun Ah reflect emotions that everybody might have experienced at some point in their lives.

"I felt that the relationship between Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah is like an 'old tree.' They met during their most innocent days, and they remain deeply rooted in each other's hearts, living on through those memories. That image felt very much like a tree to me," cast member Min Ju added.

Watch Still Shining Episodes 5 and 6 Preview Below: