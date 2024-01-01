Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces to Abdicate on Jan 14; 'Scandal-Hit' Crown Prince Frederik Set to Become King

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has announced her abdication on January 14 after a remarkable 52 years on the throne. The 83-year-old queen, who ascended to the throne in 1972, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving monarch in Europe, a position she assumed following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

The Queen Underwent Back Surgery in February

In her annual New Year's speech, she revealed that her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, will succeed her. Queen Margrethe II, who underwent a successful back surgery in February, said, "The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation."

"I have decided that now is the right time. On January 14, 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," the monarch said.

Born in 1940 to King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid of the House of Glücksburg, Queen Margrethe II has been a beloved figure in Denmark. Assuming the role of heir apparent in 1953, she embraced her ceremonial duties and, known for her relaxed demeanor, often walked Copenhagen streets without significant security.

Fluent in multiple languages, a linguist and designer, she contributed to Denmark's cultural scene, collaborating with the Royal Danish Ballet and Theatre. Her artistic pursuits extend to painting, illustrating books like J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, and exhibiting her works globally.

Who is Crown Prince Frederik?

Daily Mail reported that soon after the surprise announcement by Queen Margrethe II to abdicate the throne, speculations were rife if the decision was taken in wake of Crown Prince Frederik's alleged affair with a Mexican socialite.

The Crown Prince is married to Australian born Princess Mary and the couple has four children, with the eldest being Prince Christian. The outlet reported that the 55-year-old Crown Prince was pictured Mexican reality star Genoveva Casanova during a night out in October. The allegations were denied by Genoveva who issued a public statement calling the rumors 'malicious'.

Frederik has successfully completed various academic and military courses, achieving the rank of Major General in Denmark's Army and Air Force, along with the title of Rear Admiral in the Navy, as reported by the outlet.