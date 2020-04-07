has reacted to the comments made by Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, over leaving the choice of whether or not to take part at WrestleMania 36 to the individuals.

Recalling his days in WWE, Ryback said that Stephanie McMahon was always approachable and could talk to her, but his issues were always with her husband Triple H and her father Vince McMahon on the business side. He claims that she was not involved in the creative aspects of the sports-entertainment.

"This is not her company – it's Vince and everybody is under that bubble. They give answers to protect the company. My thing is, it shouldn't be the talent's choice to begin with – and I give you the example of Drew, who has no pre-existing conditions. Do you think Drew is gonna miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity? ...Because he knows if he says 'no' – even if he 100 percent feels that he needs to go home – he knows that opportunity is probably gonna never come again," WWE Inc quoted him as saying.

The Big Guy then mentions about Vince McMahon's relationship with the US President Donald Trump which could allow him to get tests for the WWE superstars before their performance. "At least that way, you can give that answer publicly and people can go, 'You know, as much as we don't agree with what they're doing, at least they are taking precautions to protect the talent.' Stephanie is under her father so, realistically, what is she gonna say," Ryback says.

Vince McMahon successfully conducted WrestleMania 36 without a crowd, something which the fans heard for the first time. It was a decision taken as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Prior to the event, Stephanie McMahon, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, spoke about the safety measures taken by the company to prevent Coronavirus and also claimed that the company will honour their decision if wrestlers are uncomfortable to participate in the WrestleMania 36.

"We want our talent to perform at WrestleMania, but only if they're comfortable. Regardless of their reasons, they have to be comfortable. It has to be something they want to do. We absolutely support all of our superstars and their decision of whether or not to perform, especially at this time," she had said.