A section of fans did not welcome WWE's decision to organise WrestleMania 36 despite the Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak worldwide. The event is being held without any crowd and will be recorded for the TV audience.

Many fans want the event to be postponed for the future date. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has also echoed the same views. On Wrestling Observer Radio, he said that he would not have gone ahead with WrestleMania under such circumstances, but understands why Vince McMahon was convinced to go head with his plans.

"I would've waited until I could've got it to an arena, or a stadium, and I would've made a big celebration out of it that we're back, America's back, the virus is gone, celebratory WrestleMania probably," WWE Inc quoted him Jim Ross as saying. "But here's the problem with that, that's already been, I'm sure, budgeted in for a certain amount of money, and because of the uncertainty of the virus we don't know when that date would be to run the stadium show as the make good, the celebratory WrestleMania as I call it, and so I can understand it budgetarily, they're a publicly traded company, they have to make money for their stockholders, their stock needs to rebound, blah blah blah," he added.

Ross further says that the empty arena is not fun to work as the people involved in the sports-entertainment are used to the adrenaline that the live audience provide. WrestleMania was supposed to be held the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the Coronavirus or Covid-19 outbreak has forced the WWE has shift the venue to WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It will be shot in two-days on 4 and 5 of April without crowd. The event will be aired live on WWE Network.

Coronavirus has infected over 787,000 people and taken lives of 37,000 people worldwide. The US has most confirmed cases 160,700 cases.