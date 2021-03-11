Stefanie Gurzanski: OnlyFans Model Sued by Millionaire Ex for Shooting Nudes in His Mansion

A millionaire mogul in Las Vegas has alleged that Instagram star Stefanie Gurzanski, 26, secretly took nude photos of her in his mansion and jets to post them on her OnlyFans account and making money. Stephen Cloobeck, 59, a times share magnet, claims that Gurzanski was his girlfriend at that time and took those to sell on OnlyFans and also duped him into lavishing her with expensive gifts.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Cloobeck made the claims against the Instagram star in a restraining order application and amended lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The CEO and chairman of Diamond Resort Internationals also mentions in the lawsuit that Gurzanski is nothing but a "con artist."

Duping a Millionaire

The filings come up with explosives allegations against Gurzanski mentioning that she allegedly took gifts worth $1.3 million from Cloobeck by deceiving him over a period of roughly six-month when they were in a relationship. The filings come after the Gurzanski, who also goes by the name Stefanie Knight, obtained her own temporary restraining order against Cloobeck.

The lawsuit mentions that Gurzanski tricked the mogul into believing she was a legitimate fashion model. However, she was not. Instead she was a porn star. Cloobeck in the filings claim that she made her living by selling pornography on the adult website OnlyFans. And she did all this by using his lavish lifestyle behind his back as a backdrop for her X-rated shoots.

Cloobeck mentions in the lawsuit that the pornographic photos "clearly depict and identify" his property in an invasion of his privacy, and have caused "irreparable harm" to his reputation as a businessman and political donor.

"She posed in the bathroom of his jet, in his private suite at The Mansion at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, in his bedrooms, on a yacht he rented, and anywhere else where she could sneak a photo to peddle on the internet," the complaint states.

Gurzanski, one of the top stars on OnlyFans, also regularly posts her raunchy photos on Instagram, where she commands over 1.8 million followers. The hotbod is known for her curvy figure and X-rated videos on OnlyFans.

Cloobeck, who once appeared on the reality TV show Undercover Boss, is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million but now feels betrayed by the much younger Gurzanski who he feels simply duped of cash and expensive gifts him for months.

Allegation and Counter Allegations

After Cloobeck initially filed his lawsuit in January, Gurzanski had claimed that Cloobeck is a jilted former lover who is using the lawsuit threats as a way to force her back into a relationship with him. "Stephen has made it very clear that unless I return to our relationship, he will continue to threaten and harass me and attempt to ruin my life," the Instagram model ex said of her former partner's issue with her OnlyFans.

The two first met through a mutual friend in the summer of 2020, soon after Cloobeck had split with his wife of 22 years. According to court filings, the two "seemed to hit it off immediately."

However, Cloobeck now feels that Gurzanski was just using him including his opulent mansion to shoot porn and post them on OnlyFans to make money. Cloobeck claims that Gurzanski, deceived him into believing that she was "a legitimate fashion model" by using mocked-up fashion shoots that were never published, and paying to place her image on the cover of foreign magazines.

Cloobeck also alleges that on one occasion, "she secretly posed in the nude while Cloobeck's teenage daughter and staff were in the house," according to the court filings.

On the other hand, Gurzanski said she turned down a marriage proposal from Cloobeck because he wanted her to stop publishing content on OnlyFans. It now needs to be seen, who is speaking the truth, while Gurzanski continues to rule OnlyFans as one of the top stars.