Tiffany Poindexter: OnlyFans Model's Kids Expelled from School after 'Jealous' Moms Complain About Her Nude Photos

An OnlyFans model is has slammed parents and have called them conservative after her children were thrown out of school following complaints from outraged mothers after they found her raunchy photos on the adult website. California mom Tiffany Poindexter who is one of the most popular OnlyFans model said that they were recently told by the school's principal that her three sons had no place in the Catholic school.

Poindexter, 44, last week had claimed that she and her children were being bullied by other parents who have been sending her hate messages because she is a nude model. Poindexter, who also has a huge fan following on Instagram, is one of the highest-earning models on OnlyFans and can be often seen posting her shots in lingerie.

Facing the Wrath

Poindexter, whose real name is Crystal Jackson and earns a whopping $150,000 a month by posting her nudes on OnlyFans, said that she and her husband Chris were given less than 24 hours notice that their kids, aged eight, 10 and 12, were no longer welcome at Sacramento's Sacred Heart Parish School. While this left her sons in tears, she is fuming at the double standards of other parents.

"We are incredibly shocked, upset, and unsettled," Poindexter said. "We received an email at 8pm [on Sunday, February 21] saying our kids were no longer welcome at the school and they should not return from Monday."

Poindexter said that the reason cited by the school was quite absurd. She claimed that the school told of her actions, including the recent media attention, which opposes the school's handbook guidelines and although it was a "painful decision", the kids would not be allowed to return.

Poindexter had earlier claimed that she was being bullied by a set of "jealous" moms who wanted her kids to be thrown out of the school because she was a nude model. The incident started last summer when one parent discovered her profession as a nude model.

"Someone came across my account and suddenly I had mums from school texting me and leaving voicemails saying I had to leave the school," she had told JamPress. "They think I must be having sex with all these men and I'm not! It's just a hot sexy wife fantasy." Poindexter and her husband, meanwhile, have continued to run the account and chalk the campaign up to "jealousy."

Targeted for Her Profession

Poindexter had earlier said that despite the months-long bullying, the school's principal had said that she would stay out of it. However, earlier this week, principal Theresa Sparks sent an email saying that school's decision to expel her sons was partly due to the couple's decision to speak out about the 'bullying' they had faced over the OnlyFans account.

Naturally, this has now left the family devastated. Poindexter's husband who has been supporting her wife ever since she started her OnlyFans account, said the kids were 'confused and shocked' when they shared the school's decision.

"We sat the kids down and said, 'Hey we can't go back to school,'" Poindexter said. "We said it's nothing to do with you at all, they just don't like mom's online modeling – but they don't really know what that is."

Poindexter only the other hand is proud of her profession and feels her content is popular because it's relatable and said that it also gave a boost to her self-confidence. She started out as an OnlyFans model in 2019 to make her marriage more exciting. "I felt pretty unsexy when I went through early menopause. One of the things we tried to make our marriage more exciting was by posting a picture of me in a bikini on Reddit. We started in September 2019 and no one knew about it. No friends, family or anyone," she told JamPress.

After starting her OnlyFans page she fast shot to the top of the rankings, earning $14,000 in the first month after posing in lingerie while doing "regular mum activities" like cooking or cleaning.

However, the recent incident has now changed their lives. Poindexter and her husband are now looking at other options for schooling as they feel the other catholic schools in the area will likely deny them as a result of the current situation.