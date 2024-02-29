Stacy Wakefield: Widow of Tim Wakefield Dies from Pancreatic Cancer Five Months after Red Sox Knuckleball Pitcher's Death

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of the late Red Sox knuckleball pitcher Tim Wakefield, died on Tuesday, five months after her husband's death. Both Stacy and Tim were battling cancer before their deaths. Tim died in October at the age of 57 after a brief struggle with brain cancer. Stacy had been battling pancreatic cancer.

The Red Sox confirmed Stacy's death via a statement from the Wakefield family. "It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses."

In Peace Together

"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken," the statement further read.

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life."

"We would like to thank all of Stacy's doctors, nurses, and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support," her family said. "

And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness."

Pam Kenn, the team's SVP of community/alumni/player relations, said, "The world is infinitely worse without Tim & Stacy Wakefield. To lose them both within 5 months feels incredibly unfair, especially to [their children] Trev & Bree. The only solace is that they are together, which is all they ever wanted to be. Thank you for everything, Wake and Stace. I love you."

Tim Wakefield, 57, was a celebrated member of the 2004 Red Sox. The team made a remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the rival New York Yankees, winning the American League Championship Series and securing the franchise's first World Series title since 1918.

Time of Mourning

The knuckleballer played a pivotal role in the postseason by voluntarily pitching in relief during a major loss to the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS. This decision helped preserve the arms of other pitchers for the historic comeback that followed.

At the time of his death, Red Sox owner John W. Henry said, "Tim's kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball.

"He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit.

"He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us."

Wakefield's cancer diagnosis was initially revealed by his former teammate Curt Schilling, and the fellow pitcher faced criticism for sharing the news.