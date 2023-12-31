Indian-Origin Couple, Teen Daughter Found Dead in Luxurious Massachusetts Mansion, A Year After Filing For Bankruptcy

In a shocking turn, the dead bodies of a well-off Indian-origin couple and their 18-year-old daughter were discovered in their opulent mansion nestled in one of Massachusetts' most affluent neighborhoods.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife Teena, 54, and their daughter Ariana were found dead on the evening of December 28, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Initial investigations are pointing towards a tragic incident of domestic violence, ruling out external involvement.

The Kamal family, known for their Indian heritage, had made a mark in the U.S. tech industry by establishing an education systems company. Rakesh Kamal, an alumnus of Boston University, Stanford University, and MIT Sloan School of Management, co-founded EduNova with his wife in 2016. The company introduced a 'student success system' aimed at enhancing the academic performance of middle school, high school, and college students.

The family's fortunes took a downturn when EduNova faced financial struggles, leading to its dissolution in December 2021. The Kamals, who once boasted a sprawling 19,000-square-foot estate with 11 bedrooms purchased for $4 million in 2019, succumbed to economic pressures. Records reveal that their mansion went into foreclosure a year ago and was acquired by Wilsondale Associates LLC for $3 million. At the time of the sale, the estate's estimated value was $5.45 million.

Teena Kamal, a graduate of Delhi University in India and Harvard University, filed for bankruptcy in September 2022, underscoring the financial distress the couple was grappling with.

The police were alerted to the family tragedy when a relative, concerned about the lack of communication for several days, made a distress call at 7:24 pm local time on December 28. The Kamal family, comprising Rakesh, Teena, and Ariana, were the sole occupants of the mansion at the time. Authorities emphasized the area's reputation as a "nice neighborhood, a safe community."

Upon entering the residence, law enforcement discovered the lifeless bodies of the Kamal family. Norfolk District Attorney Morrissey stated that the motive behind this "terrible tragedy" will only be unveiled after a thorough investigation.

The medical examiner's ruling will determine whether the incident is classified as suicide or murder. Morrissey revealed the presence of a firearm near Rakesh Kamal's body, leaving many questions unanswered in this devastating turn of events.