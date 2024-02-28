McCanna 'Mac' Senise: 'CSI: NY' and 'Forrest Gump' Actor Gary Sinise Says His Son Has Died Aged 33 after Battle With Rare Cancer Chordoma

Gary Sinise, known for his role in "CSI: NY," has revealed that his son McCanna "Mac" Sinise has died aged 33. Sinise died on January 5 after a five-and-a-half-year battle with chordoma, a rare type of cancer. The Gary Sinise Foundation posted a photo of Mac on Instagram with the caption, "In Honor & Memory of McCanna 'Mac' Sinise 1990-2024."

Sinise, 68, had Mac with his wife Moira Harris. They have been married since 1981. The couple also has daughters Sophie and Ella. Sinise who has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Tony, is best known for his roles in "Forrest Gump," "Apollo 13," and "The Green Mile."

Grieving Father

Mac had actively worked with the Gary Sinise Foundation and contributed to his father's Lt. Dan Band, serving as a substitute drummer. Unfortunately, due to multiple spinal surgeries and the progression of his cancer in recent years, he had to step away from his role.

In a heartfelt message posted on the Gary Sinise Foundation website, Gary Sinise shared his thoughts and feelings about his son.

"Like any family experiencing such a loss, we are heartbroken and have been managing as best we can," he wrote.

"As parents, it is so difficult losing a child. My heart goes out to all who have suffered a similar loss, and to anyone who has lost a loved one. We've all experienced it in some way. Over the years I have met so many families of our fallen heroes. It's heartbreaking, and it's just damn hard.

"Our family's cancer fight lasted for 5 ½ years, and it became more and more challenging as time went on. While our hearts ache at missing him, we are comforted in knowing that Mac is no longer struggling, and inspired and moved by how he managed it."

Sinise revealed that both Mac and Moira were diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Moira battled breast cancer but has since successfully recovered.

Moira went into remission through a combination of successful surgery to remove lymph nodes, along with chemotherapy and radiation treatments. However, Mac faced a less fortunate outcome in his battle against cancer.

Cancer in Family

Sinise shared the challenging journey of his son, revealing that Mac underwent surgery in September 2018 to remove a spinal tumor. A second surgery was done in February 2019 to fight an infection. Despite setbacks, Mac continued to work with the foundation, even after news in May indicated the tumor's return and the cancer's spread.

Mac stayed involved, contributing behind the scenes. His final project for the foundation was a poignant podcast interview with his father.

Despite being unable to play his main instruments, drums and piano, due to his health, Mac turned to his passion for music.

Mac, who studied at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music, began an unfinished composition during his time there, later titled Arctic Circles.

The composition was inspired by the wintry nature shows he enjoyed watching from his hospital bed. Despite his health challenges, Mac was determined to complete this composition before his time ran out.

"The cancer had paralyzed him from the chest down, but he still had limited use of his right arm, and fingers on his left hand," Sinise explained.

Sinise shared that Mac's music videos can be seen on the Mac Sinise YouTube page. He also revealed that Mac was in the process of creating an album titled "Mac Sinise: Resurrection and Revival," with the release date yet to be announced.