'Give Us a Show': Las Vegas Substitute Teacher Accused of Forcing 6th Graders to Kiss, Making Them Play 'Never Have I Ever'

An officer's arrest report revealed new details Monday about an incident involving a North Las Vegas substitute teacher accused of making inappropriate comments and forcing two students to kiss.

As reported by 8 News Now, On Oct. 12, at around 10:30 a.m., officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were called to Legacy Traditional School – North Valley, located in the 5000 block of Valley Drive, after reports of "offenses to students."

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, a substitute teacher, identified as Rasheda Rose, 29, allegedly made inappropriate comments toward students and made two 6th-graders kiss each other in front of the class.

Rose Made the Students Kiss, Told Them 'How to Do it Right'

Students told police that Rose was asking who in the class was dating and two of the students raised their hands. Rose then asked the two students to go up to the front of the class and kiss. The students told police they were uncomfortable and did not want to do it.

Both students said they were scared of getting in trouble if they did not listen to the teacher, according to the report. A person told police that Rose told the students "they were kissing each other wrong" and "telling them how to do it right," the report said.

In a video recording that a student took of the incident, Rose can be heard saying "Imma [sic] ask those two if they can give us a show" and "We're not going to say anything," according to the report.

Two students provided police with audio recordings of the incident, on which police heard Rose say "What happens in Mrs. Rose [sic] classroom, stays in Mrs. Rose classroom."

"I want it to be where everyone can see," Rose is heard saying. "Imma [sic] count to five, once at five, I want yaw to share a lil peck."

That day, Rose was substituting for six classes, each containing around 30 students. An external agency supplied Rose to the school. She started working for the agency on Oct. 3. According to a member of the school, seven different students and several teachers reported to him what was happening, the report stated.

Rose Made the Students Play 'Never Have I Ever,' Asked Inappropriate Questions

One of the students told police that Rose said they were not going to do the work their normal teacher left them, and instead played a game called "Never Have I Ever," where Rose asked "inappropriate questions.

Rose also told other students who were "dating" students in other classes that their homework was to kiss "before Thursday," the report stated. She told the students "she would be back to make sure" they did it.

The substitute teacher also withheld students from the third-period class and told them to lie to the next teacher and say they were taking a test. She told students how to delete "deleted" messages and hide things on their phones from their parents, as well as make fake accounts.

Rose Told Investigators the Students were 'Acting in a Sexual Manner'

While investigating, an NLVPD officer got a call from Rose who said the students were "acting in a sexual manner" and the whole class was "acting inappropriately." The officer told her she would receive a call at a later date.

Police arrested Rose on Nov. 1 and took her to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center. She faces two charges of child abuse or neglect. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 8.