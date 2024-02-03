Squid Game Star Oh Young Soo Faces One-Year Prison Term in Sexual Harassment Case

Actor Oh Young Soo, renowned for his role as Oh Il-nam in the widely acclaimed South Korean series "Squid Game," faces a potential one-year prison sentence amid allegations of sexual harassment. The 79-year-old actor stands accused of groping and kissing a woman in an incident dating back to 2017. Prosecutors in South Korea have officially demanded a year-long imprisonment for Oh Young Soo, as reported by South Korean media outlets on February 2.

This case stems from a woman who filed charges against the actor in December 2021. Subsequently, in November 2022, Oh Young Soo was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct. Initially dismissed in April 2022, the case was reopened following the accuser's request for further examination.

During the recent trial held on Friday, prosecutors at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office called for a one-year jail term for the actor. They also urged restrictions on his involvement in projects featuring children and young stars. Notably, an official involved in the case highlighted Oh Young Soo's purported evasion of responsibility, citing his characterization of the victim as "like a daughter to him" despite her plea for an apology, which reportedly left the victim frustrated.

Throughout the investigation, the "Squid Game" star vehemently denied all allegations. In a statement provided to Korean broadcaster JTBC, Oh Young Soo claimed that he merely held the woman's hand and later apologized, but he firmly refutes the charges brought against him. Expressing the emotional toll of the legal proceedings, he lamented the distress of facing such accusations at his age, stating, "It's so painful and hard to stand in this court at this age like this. It is miserable that the last chapter of my life to end in such a way, making my whole life fall apart."

Oh Young Soo rose to international prominence for his compelling portrayal in "Squid Game," earning him numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Prior to his breakout role in "Squid Game," he reportedly appeared in approximately 200 theatre productions, showcasing his extensive experience in the entertainment industry.