How Did Kevin Turen Die? 'Euphoria' and 'The Idol' Producer Dies Unexpectedly Aged 44 Leaving Hollywood in Shock

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen, known for his work on television shows such as Euphoria and The Idol, has unexpectedly died at the age of 44. Turen passed away suddenly over the weekend, and as of now, the cause of his death is not known. He is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Turen first produced Larry Clark's "Wassup Rockers" and later collaborated with Sam Levinson, producing projects like "Malcolm and Marie." His diverse portfolio also includes Trey Shultz's "Waves," Nicholas Jarecki's "Arbitrage," Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation," Kornel Mondruczo's "Pieces of a Woman," Ramin Bahrani's "99 Homes," and Ti West's "X" trilogy.

Sudden Death

His father Edward Turen said in a statement Sunday night: "Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him."

Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close personal friend of Turen, has also issued a statement. "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Penske's statement began.

"He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world," he added.

"Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss,' Penske continued.

"We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today," he concluded.

Born in Manhattan, Turen studied cinema at Columbia University before embarking on his career. He made his producing debut with the 2005 indie film "Wassup Rockers," directed by Larry Clark.

Turen's filmography includes producing "Operation Endgame," written by Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Among his other feature producer credits are "Arbitrage" starring Richard Gere, "All Is Lost" starring Robert Redford, and two more movies by Sam Levinson, "Assassination Nation" and "Malcolm & Marie."

Illustrious Career

Turen most recently served as a producer for the film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," featuring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal, as well as Mia Goth's "X" and "Pearl." Additionally, he was involved in producing HBO's "Euphoria" and "The Idol."

Turen, known for his remarkable photographic memory, is survived by his wife of 11 years, Evelina, and their children.

His death marks the second tragedy for HBO's "Euphoria" this year, following the untimely death of star Angus Cloud.

The 25-year-old actor, known for his role as Fezco in the series, succumbed to an accidental overdose involving multiple drugs.

Cloud had recently returned from Ireland, where he had laid his father to rest, and the actor was profoundly affected by the loss.