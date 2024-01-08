Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Director for Oppenheimer; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone Win Big; Complete List of Winners

Emma Stone scored a major win at the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday, earning the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in "Poor Things."

Stone Scores Big, Thanks Husband

The 35-year-old actress received a standing ovation as she won over Alma Pöysti for "Fallen Leaves," Fantasia Barrino for "The Color Purple" (2023), Jennifer Lawrence for "No Hard Feelings," Margot Robbie for "Barbie," and Natalie Portman for "May December."

Stone expressed her gratitude, giving her husband Dave McCrary the first acknowledgment, saying, "Thank you. Oh, boy. Thank you very much. This is amazing. Thank you. Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much. Thank you for everything."

TV Stars Steal the Show

On the television front, HBO's "Succession" secured the highest number of nominations with nine, leading all shows. Following closely are FX's "The Bear" and Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." The best TV drama category includes "Succession," "1923," "The Crown," "The Diplomat," "The Last of Us," and "The Morning Show." For the best comedy category, "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building" compete against "Abbott Elementary," "Barry," "Jury Duty," and "Ted Lasso."

Winner's List

Best Movie, Drama

"Oppenheimer"

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Poor Things" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

"Anatomy of a Fall" — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – "Poor Things"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers"

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Da'Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers"

Best Television Series, Drama

"Succession" (HBO) (WINNER)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"The Bear" (FX) (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun — "Beef"

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong — "Beef"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson — "Oppenheimer"

Best Picture, Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" (Neon) — France

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Barbie" — "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"The Boy and the Heron" (GKids)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie" (Warner Bros.)