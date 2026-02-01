Spring Fever Episode 9 Preview Teases New Challenge for Yoon Bom, Seon Jae Gyu

Spring Fever episode 9 will air on tvN on Monday (February 1) at 8:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will feature troubled moments for Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu. The preview teases new challenges for the on-screen couple as it shows Yoon Bom's estranged mother, Jung Nan Hee, at the village.

The newly released stills show actress Nan Hee in the village with a small piece of paper in her hand. The actress has been asking the lawyer to share her daughter's address. But the attorney wanted to quietly handle the situation. It remains to be seen how the arrival of Nan Hee will affect the relationship between Bom and Jae Gyu.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu might go public about their relationship in the upcoming episode of Spring Fever. A set of stills shows the couple proudly holding hands. They don't seem to be hiding their relationship from the villagers. According to the production team, Bom will take Jae Gyu's side after he faces a new crisis because of his nephew.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduced Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School in the premiere. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.