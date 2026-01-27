Spring Fever Episode 8 Preview Teases Rising Tension Between Seon Jae Gyu, Seon Han Gyeol, Choi Yi Joon

Spring Fever episode 8 will air on tvN on Tuesday (January 27) at 8:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, is likely to feature trouble for Seon Jae Gyu. The preview teases rising tension between Choi Yi Joon, Seon Han Gyeol, and his uncle. The newly released stills show the trio at Jae Gyu's house, seriously discussing something.

Previously, Jae Gyu's older sister unexpectedly met Han Gyeol. She curiously called out his name. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are curious to know if the villagers gathered at Jae Gyu's house because of his sister. Viewers will have to watch the upcoming chapter to find out the reason behind this unexpected gathering.

The tvN romantic comedy drama will also focus on the romantic relationship between Yoon Bom and Jae Gyu in the upcoming chapter. In the upcoming episode, Jae Gyu secretly meets Bom again. The preview stills show Jae Gyu holding the gift box he gave to Bom after their first date. Though he is lost in thought, Bom affectionately looks at him. A photo shows her kissing his cheeks. Will this chapter mark the beginning of a new phase in their relationship?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduced Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School in the premiere. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.