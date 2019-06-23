Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man: Far From Home movie is slated to release on July 12. Ahead of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, there are several reports that have surfaced online suggesting Holland reportedly dating his co-star Zendaya.

Tom Holland, however, has reportedly denied these rumors during his conversation with Elle and stated that he is currently focusing on work only. "I'm not the fleeting type at all; it's not my way of life," he added.

Alleged reports of Tom Holland and Zendaya accelerated after the former shared a photo of the two along with Jacob Batalon and mistakenly tagged Zendaya in the most NSFW place possible. Following which, Spider-Man fans started to speculate if Tom and Zendaya will date each other in real life as well.

In addition to this, Zendaya had also clarified these rumors after Spider-Man: Homecoming released worldwide in 2017. During one of her earlier interviews, she called Tom a "great dude" and added that he is her "one of [my] best friends."

"This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that's like at 20-years-old."

Meanwhile, there were several reports in the recent week that suggested that Spider-Man will have a vital role in the upcoming Tom Hardy's Venom 2 movie. Fans have been waiting for a very long time to see Peter Parker fighting alongside the Venom in the superhero movie. In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige stated that a Spider-Man/Venom movie crossover is possible but in the end, it all depends upon Sony to materialize this thought.

"I think probably it's up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don't know what their plans are for another Venom or if they're doing that. But it seems likely at some point," he stated.

After Avengers: Endgame phenomenal success, Marvel is likely going to use all of their big guns for future movies. Fans will jump from excitement if in future we get to see Tom Holland and Tom Hardy starring in a Spider-Man/Venom crossover movie.