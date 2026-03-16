South Korean Singer 10cm to Fully Refund Fans After Singapore Concert Despite Completing Show

K-pop fans who attended the Singapore concert of South Korean indie singer 10cm on Saturday, March 14, will receive full refunds after the artiste experienced a sudden decline in his throat condition on the day of the performance.

The show, held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, was part of the singer's 2026 Asia tour. In a statement posted on Instagram, organiser FriedRice Entertainment said that the singer sought medical attention from local medical staff after his throat condition worsened shortly before the concert.

Despite the health concern, the performance went ahead as scheduled. According to the organisers, the singer chose to continue with the show out of appreciation for fans who had already gathered at the venue. He completed the full set list during the concert.

However, the organisers acknowledged that the performance could not be delivered in the singer's best condition and apologised to attendees. To make up for the situation, they announced that all ticket holders will receive a full refund for the concert.

Refunds will be processed through Ticketmaster using the original mode of payment. The organisers noted that the refund process could take up to 40 business days to complete.

Despite the circumstances, many fans expressed admiration for the singer's dedication. Several attendees shared messages on social media praising him for continuing with the performance even though his voice was not at its best.

One fan wrote on X, "His throat clearly wasn't at its best, but he still gave [it] all his best. There was [supposed] to be just one ending song, yet he added Spring Snow as well. He also told us not to worry about his condition and encouraged us to keep cheering for an encore."

While another concertgoer said, "I'm just a casual listener of 10cm but he [really] earned my respect after this show."

Organisers said they will "continue to closely monitor the artiste's condition with medical professionals, prioritise the artiste's health and safety and do [their] best to ensure a swift recovery."

10cm, whose real name is Kwon Jeong-yeol, first debuted as part of a duo in 2010 before continuing as a solo act. He has since become one of South Korea's most recognised indie musicians, known for songs such as Spring Snow, featured in the drama Lovely Runner, and Tell Me It's Not A Dream from the hit series Queen of Tears.