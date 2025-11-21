South Korean Actors Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-a Announce Marriage After 10-Year Relationship

South Korean power couple Kim Woo-bin, 36, and Shin Min-a, 41, are finally tying the knot after a decade-long romance. Their mutual agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed on Thursday, November 20, that the beloved pair — long admired as one of K-drama's most enduring real-life love stories — are officially heading to the altar.

The agency said in a statement, "The two have promised to become partners for life because of the deep level of trust that they have built over their long years of relationship."

"We ask for your love and support regarding the two people's decision. We also vow to support their future career as actors."

Kim also shared a handwritten letter with his online fan community. "I am writing this [letter] because I wanted to share the news first with [my fans] who have always given someone as lacking as me so much unconditional love and support," he wrote.

"Yes, I am getting married. I plan on spending the rest of my life with the person who has already been by my side for so long. We ask for your support so our journey is even warmer."

There is reportedly a small guest list of friends and family who will be attending the wedding in Seoul on December 20.

Shin began her career as a teenage fashion model and is well-known for her parts in the films My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho (2010) and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021).

Similarly, Kim began his career as a model before landing his first major role in the 2016 film Uncontrollably Fond. After receiving a nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis in 2017, his agency announced his hiatus. In 2022, Kim made a comeback to the big screen with Our Blues.