The Sound of Magic Spoilers, Release Date, Streaming Details, and More

The Sound of Magic is a few weeks away from its premiere, and Netflix has increased the anticipation of K-drama fans by releasing new stills. The images feature Ji Chang Wook, Hwang In Yeop, and Choi Sung Eun enjoying some magical moments at an abandoned amusement park. The experience will help the students mature, the production team shared.

The first photo introduces Ji Chang Wook as a mysterious magician named Rieul. He is sitting alone on a rock and looking at a distance with a smile. Is he waiting for the kids? The fantasy musical drama could reveal it in the premiere episode, slated to air on May 6.

Yoon Ah Yi and Na Il Deung Meet Rieul

The second image features the mysterious magician with Yoon Ah Yi, portrayed by Choi Sung Eun. It could be her first encounter with the magician, who will help her find her lost dreams. The magician suddenly appears in front of the world and makes her realize what she wants in life. When the magician meets the girls, the only thing she wants in life is to grow up quickly and support her family.

The third picture features Ah Yi in her school uniform. She curiously looks up at the sky while holding an umbrella. The fourth image introduces viewers to her classmate Na Il Deung, played by actor Hwang In Yeop. Deung is a brilliant student in school, forced to dream by his parents. He does not know what he exactly wants in life. Magician Rieul will help him discover his path.

The First Meeting

When Ah Yi and Deung meet the magician for the first time, they become suspicious of him. So, the magician shows them some extravagant magical tricks that will make them forget reality. Eventually, Rieul will help the students mature and know what it means to live as an adult.

The mini-series is based on a webtoon by writer Ha Il Kwon, titled Annarasumanara. Director Kim Sung Yoon said he tried to create a new world for the students to help them forget about reality and focus on the space provided to them.

"I looked for a vibe in which they can forget reality and focus on the space they were in", he said.

Watch the Promo

Sung Eun described Chang Wook as an actor with lots of energy. Chang Wook praised In Yeop for creating synergy. In the meantime, In Yeop said Sung Eun brings out the best of Ah Yi.

The Sound of Magic will consist of six episodes and people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.