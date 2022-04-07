The Sound of Magic Spoilers: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop Explain Story

Netflix has released new stills and some interesting details of its upcoming drama, The Sound of Magic. The mini-series, starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Yeop, will revolve around the relationship between a mysterious magician and two school students. The cast members recently opened up about their characters and explained why this show is a must-watch.

The fantasy music drama is set to premiere on May 6, and it is based on a webtoon titled Annarasumanara by writer Ha Il Kwon. The mini-series features Chang Wook as mysterious magician Lee Eul, Choi Sung Eun as a girl named Yoon Ai, and Hwang In Yeop as a brilliant boy named Na Il Deung. The magician unexpectedly appears in front of the young kids and helps them to dream again.

The cast members recently opened up about their characters and explained why The Sound of Magic is a must-watch. Chang Wook said his character thinks that the standard for good and evil are meaningless. Meanwhile, Sung Eun asked the viewers to pay attention to her character's emotions. In Yeop commented on the harmony created by the characters.

Ji Chang Wook as Lee Eul in The Sound of Magic

As mentioned above, Chang Wook will portray a strange magician in the drama. He lives in an abandoned theme park. He is a mysterious and eccentric adult who dreams of living as a child forever. Before showing his magical skills, the magician asks the audience if they believe in magic.

"Good and evil standards are meaningless when it comes to Lee Eul. He expresses his feelings honestly without questioning causes or reasons", the actor said about his character.

Choi Sung Eun as Yoon Ai in Netflix Drama

Yoon Ai meets the magician when she leads a dreadful life, and her life changes through magical experiences. She starts believing in magic again and recovers her lost innocence. She stopped believing in magic after her father's business failed and he went missing. She had to take care of her younger brother and manage everything. The only thing she wanted in life was to grow up faster and become an adult. But the magician helps her re-discover herself.

"It was important for viewers to empathize with her and sympathize with her feelings. Just as I found myself in her, I hope that viewers will see themselves", the actress said.

Hwang In Yeop as Na Il Deung in Fantasy Drama

Na Il Deung was a brilliant student in school who only focussed on his studies before meeting the magician. He was never interested in other people and had no idea what he wanted to do in life. But his life changed after meeting the magician and Yoon Ai. They helped him learn to have fun in life and enjoy the magic.

"[Na Il Deung] doesn't know what he likes. At the same time, he bluffs a lot, and he has odd charms. Thanks to Hwang In Yeop, the No. 1 student who pretends to be smart and strong has become a little softer, cuter, and more lovable. Each character has distinct characteristics, and I was most satisfied with the harmony they created", the actor said.

The Sound of Magic will premiere on May 6, and K-drama fans can watch it on Netflix.