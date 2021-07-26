Actor Ji Chang Wook Tests Positive for COVID-19; 'The Sound Of Magic' Filming Halted

Hallyu actor Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19. His agency Glorious Entertainment has confirmed the news. The Backstreet Rookie actor was tested two days ago and received a positive diagnosis on July 26.

Ji Chang Wook was filming for Netflix original series The Sound Of Magic also known as Annarasumanara when he tested positive for COVID-19. The Lovestruck In The City actor is currently in quarantine. All the staff and cast members of The Sound Of Magic have tested and some are yet to receive their results. It is not known if anyone else in the set has tested positive for COVID-19.

Filming Halted

Speaking to SPO TV News, actor's agency Glorious Entertainment stated: "Ji Chang Wook has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with health authority guidelines, he is in quarantine and receiving treatment." Currently, the filming of the drama has been temporarily halted until further notice.

JTBC- Netflix drama The Sound Of Magicalso stars Hwang in Yeop and Choi Sung Eun. Nam Da Reum and Hong Seo Hee also play vital roles in the drama. The Sound of Magic is a story of how magic changes the life of a high school student who strives hard to survive. High school student Yoon Ah Yi [played by Choi Sung Eun] is forced to work to support herself and her younger sister. After her debt-ridden father was driven away from home, mother also abandons children, leaving behind two young girls to fend for themselves.

The Power of Magic

Yoon Ah Yi has no idea about her parents' whereabouts. Being a top ranker despite her condition, her ultimate dream is to have a stable job. His classmate Na Il Deung [played by Hwang In Yeop] who competes with Yoon Ah Yi for the top position ends up falling for her.

Meanwhile, Yoon Ah Yi's life without any colors and excitement is lit up after her encounter with Lee Eul, a magician who lives at an abandoned amusement park. He performs magic only for people who believe in the power of magic. Yoon Ah Yi's belief in magic makes her Lee Eul's best pal and he brings magic into her life.

The drama has been adapted from the webtoon Annarasumanara and is being directed by Kim Seon Yoon of Itaewon Class fame. Currently, JTBC News has stated that all members involved with the project have been tested but their results are awaited. Filming is expected to begin once Ji Chang Wook recovers from COVID-19.