Sophie Hall: OnlyFans Model Suing Miami Dolphins Star Tyreek Hill Over Broken Leg Admits Having Sexual Encounter with Him Afterward

A new twist emerged on Wednesday in the lawsuit against Tyreek Hill, filed by a plus-sized OnlyFans model, as she admitted they got intimate after her leg injury.

Sophie Hall, 35, claimed she had sex with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver after he allegedly fractured her right leg with "crushing force" during a backyard football lesson in 2023, according to a deposition viewed by the Daily Mail. Hall's lawsuit mentions that on June 28, 2023, Hill knocked her down with such force that she later required reconstructive surgery. However, hours after that the two slept together and also repeated the romp the next day. She is seeking damages exceeding $50,000.

Sex after Fracturing Her Leg

Hall explained that Hill carried her on his back up to his bedroom and, when questioned by his attorney Robert Horwitz, confirmed that she did not attempt to call the police, leave, or request to stay in a separate room in Hill's South Florida mansion.

"No, because he was only aggressive in that moment after they had laughed at him and, and during those plays, but after the plays it went back to a normal demeanor, so he was being more himself," Hall explained in her response as to why she stayed in his room following the accident.

Hall said that they had sex "only once" on the night of the football incident and later admitted to Horwitz that they also had sex the following day.

"I wanted comfort, I felt very vulnerable in that moment. I was injured," Hall had also explained about sleeping in Hill's bed.

Hall is said to have spent several more days with Hill, engaging in various activities, before returning to Tampa for medical treatment.

Telling the Real Story

Horwitz asked if Hall had sent any messages to her sister, Abi, after the incident, suggesting that Hill had intentionally caused the injuries. "That's not the words I used. I said I got injured while playing," Hall replied. "I just said that I was trying to guard him and that's how I got hurt."

Hill and Hall first met the month before when she signed her 10-year-old son up for his football camp. Afterward, they communicated daily through calls and texts.

Hill's attorneys have argued that Hall fractured her leg after tripping over a dog.

Hill has faced several controversies since 2014, when he was thrown out of the Oklahoma State University team and placed on three years' probation for choking his ex-fiancée, Crystal Espinal, while she was pregnant with their first son, Zev Carter.

In 2019, Hill was suspended by his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, over accusations of child abuse. However, he was reinstated after maintaining his innocence, and a district attorney concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the claim that he had broken Zev's arm.

Hill cemented his status as a superstar with an incredible 2023 season, leading the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, though Miami was defeated by the Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Game.

Off the field, however, it was a turbulent year for Hill, who endured a major house fire and became entangled in multiple paternity lawsuits concerning several of his alleged 10 children.