Sophie Cunningham: WNBA Star Finally Breaks Her Silence on Bombshell Claims She Had Affair With Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham has outrightly denied allegations that she was having an affair with the married CEO of the Phoenix Suns, calling the accusations "untrue and extremely hurtful." The bombshell claims were made by Gene Traylor, the Suns' director of security, in a lawsuit filed earlier this month, which came to light earlier this week.

Traylor alleged that Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein was involved a romantic relationship with Cunningham, who now plays for the Indiana Fever alongside Caitlin Clark. Bartelstein has been married to his wife, Sydney, since 2022, while Cunningham left Phoenix and signed with the Fever in February after spending five seasons with the Mercury.

Only Professional Relationship

The Suns condemned the accusations as "morally reprehensible," and now Cunningham has broken her silence, issuing a furious and emotional statement. "I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let me be clear his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful," she wrote on social media.

"I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming.

"I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.

"To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with any press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusations before several clickbait stories went to print.

"I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and my fans," she concluded.

The lawsuit also alleges that Traylor told Bartelstein that Cornelius Craig, the Vice President of Security and Risk Management, was spreading harmful rumors about him that could put the organization at risk.

In the complaint, Traylor describes a conversation with Bartelstein during which he says Craig had been telling others, "Josh Bartelstein is f***ing Sophie Cunningham."

Damaging Allegations

In response to ESPN last week, the Suns took aim at Sheree Wright, one of the lawyers representing Traylor alongside Courtney Walters.

"The Supreme Court of Arizona has twice disciplined attorney Sheree Wright for committing numerous violations of the rules of professional conduct, and she is currently serving a two-year probation with the State Bar of Arizona," a Suns spokeswoman said.

"This time, Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns. These allegations are delusional and categorically false."

In a November 2024 interview with Phoenix Mag, Bartelstein, a former college basketball athlete, spoke highly of his wife Sydney's impact on his everyday life. "This job is incredibly demanding. It's the best job ever, but it's long hours, high-stress and pressure, and public-facing. And I travel a lot," he said.

"Me and Sydney have done it together, and she's a huge reason why I love what I get to do."

Cunningham missed the Indiana Fever's opening game of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday due to an ankle injury she suffered during a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Dream on May 10.