Angel Reese Announces Her First WNBA Season Is Over as Rookie Star Suffers Wrist Injury

Angel Reese's historic rookie season has come to an end due to a wrist injury. Reese broke the news in a bombshell announcement on Saturday night but did not detail the nature of the injury. The Chicago Sky management later revealed that a wrist issue was the cause, though they did not provide specifics about the exact injury or whether surgery would be required.

"What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol," Reese wrote on social media.

Abrupt End to Season

"Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so," she further wrote.

"I'm filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next.

"Although this is God's timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break. God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers." You'll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!'

She was previously listed on the team's injury report with a wrist issue.

Reese played on Friday night, helping the Sky end their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

She scored 24 points and 12 rebounds, marking her 26th double-double of the rookie season. Reese made 9 of 15 field goals, including a three-pointer, and converted all five of her free throws.

Reese to Start Afresh

Reese, the No. 7 pick in the draft, ended the season with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. It is the highest ever recorded in WNBA history. Reese also set a rookie record with 26 double-doubles, with her most recent coming in a 92-78 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night.

Since their NCAA championship matchup two years ago, Reese and Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark have been closely linked, with Reese's LSU team emerging victorious in that game.

Both players have boosted the WNBA's ratings, attendance, and merchandise sales this season. Earlier in the season, Reese broke the league record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.

She also surpassed Sylvia Fowles' record of 404 total rebounds, finishing the season with 446, including a record 172 offensive rebounds.

Las Vegas Aces' star A'ja Wilson has recorded 406 rebounds this season.

The Chicago Sky are vying for the final playoff spot in the WNBA, currently tied with Atlanta for the eighth position. The Sky will face Dallas on Sunday.

Reese will play in the new 3-on-3 league Unrivaled, which is set to begin this winter in Miami.