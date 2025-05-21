Singaporean Man, 55, Arrested in Japan for Allegedly Committing Indecent Acts Involving Teen in Hot Spring

A 55-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in Japan under suspicion of committing indecent acts in a hot spring.

A spokesman from the Niigata Prefectural Police Headquarters told The Straits Times that the suspect, who was not named, allegedly committed the acts involving a teenager in an onsen inn in the central prefecture of Niigata.

The local media reported that the Singaporean is suspected of touching the teenager, including his genitals, multiple times without consent.

The Niigata News reported that the incident took place between 4 pm and 5 pm on May 14 at a hot spring facility in Tagami town, Niigata.

At approximately 9.30 pm on May 16, the suspect was arrested at the Niigata rail station. A police report was submitted by a relative of the male victim one day prior.

The suspect has rejected the charges and was allegedly on vacation from Singapore.

"I only put my hand on the left shoulder of the seated boy to get out of the bath, I did not commit any indecent act," he was reported to have told the police.

The police investigations are still going on.