Sophie Cunningham: WNBA Star Accused of Having Affair with Married Phoenix Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham has been named in a new lawsuit, alleging her of having an affair with the married CEO of both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. A top team official told the claimant that Josh Bartelstein was having relationship with Cunningham, who currently plays alongside Caitlin Clark, the lawsuit claims.

Bartelstein married Sydney in 2022. The legal complaint was filed in May by Gene Traylor, the Suns' current director of security. Traylor accuses them of racial discrimination and claims they ignored his safety concerns, which resulted in major security breaches— including when Brittney Griner was harassed at an airport after her release from a Russian prison.

Bombshell Claims

The lawsuit also alleges that Traylor told Bartelstein that Cornelius Craig, the Vice President of Security and Risk Management, was spreading harmful rumors about him that could put the organization at risk.

In the complaint, Traylor describes a conversation with Bartelstein during which he says Craig had been telling others, "Josh Bartelstein is f***ing Sophie Cunningham."

Neither Cunningham, who was traded from the Mercury to the Indiana Fever in January, nor Bartelstein have made any public statements regarding the accusations or addressed their accuracy.

In response to ESPN last week, the Suns took aim at Sheree Wright, one of the lawyers representing Traylor alongside Courtney Walters.

"The Supreme Court of Arizona has twice disciplined attorney Sheree Wright for committing numerous violations of the rules of professional conduct, and she is currently serving a two-year probation with the State Bar of Arizona," a Suns spokeswoman said.

"This time, Ms. Wright and her client have made absurd accusations of misconduct surrounding the security department of the Phoenix Suns. These allegations are delusional and categorically false."

Maintaining a Happy Married Life

In a November 2024 interview with Phoenix Mag, Bartelstein, a former college basketball athlete, spoke highly of his wife Sydney's impact on his everyday life. "This job is incredibly demanding. It's the best job ever, but it's long hours, high-stress and pressure, and public-facing. And I travel a lot," he said.

"Me and Sydney have done it together, and she's a huge reason why I love what I get to do."

Cunningham missed the Indiana Fever's opening game of the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday due to an ankle injury she suffered during a preseason matchup against the Atlanta Dream on May 10.

Despite Cunningham's absence, the Fever dominated with a commanding 93-58 win over the Chicago Sky, with Caitlin Clark's ongoing rivalry with Angel Reese grabbing the spotlight.

In the third quarter, Clark knocked Reese to the floor while trying to prevent her from scoring an easy two points—a play that the referees later upgraded to a flagrant foul. Reese was furious at Clark, and players from both teams had to step in to restrain her as Clark walked away from the confrontation.

Reese was heard shouting, "you crazy f***" at Clark before she left the court to calm down.

Clark and the Fever will return to the court on Tuesday night to face Atlanta, now with Brittney Griner on their roster.