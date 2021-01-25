Kourtney Kardashian, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, has left fans awestruck with her romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Both are now officially dating as they chose to take their friendship to the next level.

The couple grew romantically close as they exchanged flirty notes on each other's Instagram accounts, according to various reports. Kourtney and her new boyfriend were even spotted relaxing at her mom Kris Jenner's home in the tropical California city. Their new relationship has sparked speculation id Travis, 45, is planning on marrying Kourtney, 41. Both had spent the weekend together in Palm Springs recently. They also shared beautiful poolside photos with fans through their social media handles.

An insider told People: "They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two." Well, it was meant to be. Kourtney and Travis have been friends for a long time but their friendship turned romantic. Reportedly, Travis has liked Kourtney for a while. Speculation of their romance was sparked earlier this month when the renowned musician left a flirty comment on Kourtney's sexy photo on Instagram. Meanwhile, everyone was aware that the two were on very good terms since the time they met each other.

Kourtney, who founded her entrepreneurial venture Poosh, has always managed to make headlines for her dating life. She had had several relationships with some of the most popular hunks. From musicians to models, Kourtney has a long list of boyfriends. While Tavis Barker liked Kourtney's hot Instagram snap, her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media.

In one of her sultry pics, Kourtney flaunted her toned figure in a black bra and shorts captioning it: "Sweet dreams" when Travis raced to flirt with a just a simple red rose emoji on the post. Meanwhile, Kourtney is a diva when it comes to making fans drool on Instagram with her hot photos. She has a whopping 108 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Who is Travis Barker?

Travis Barker is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer. He's a legendary drummer best known for the rock band Blink-182. He was born in Fontana, California. Barker started his career as a musician/ drummer at a very early age. His initial gig was to play for the Aquabats in 1996, however, he left to join the famous Blink-182 in the year 1998, which earned him international recognition with Enema of the State (1999).