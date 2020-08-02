Song Joong Ki is on the peak of his career as the actor's sci-fi movie Space Sweepers is all set for September premier. He is also in talks to play the lead role in a new drama Vincenzo. In addition, he is also acting in the movie Bogota that has halted its shooting temporarily due to coronavirus restrictions.

Song Joong Ki started concentrating on his projects soon after the news of his divorce with his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo broke. The news was made public in the end of June 2019, and Song Joong Ki started shooting for his movie Space Sweepers (initially titled Victory) on July 3.

Out of Sight, Out of Reach

As soon as he completed the shooting of Space Sweepers, he did not take any break. Instead he left to Colombia to shoot for his next movie Bogota. The movie crew had to stop shooting in Bogota in March and he along with the cast and crew of the film returned to South Korea.

He kept himself in quarantine and was out of media glare. In fact he has been out of touch with the media ever since the news of his divorce came out. After returning, his first public (digital) stint was appearing in a new look. His agency History & DC uploaded a video and pictures of Song Joong Ki in new look in June this year.

But before the news of him being considered as the lead actor in the new Korean drama Vincenzo, it was rumored that Song Joong Ki was in love with a lawyer. Both Song Joong Ki and the lawyer in question warned of legal action against rumor mongers and his agency too rubbished the news as rumors.

Release of Space Sweepers

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki was also supposed to act in the movie Seasons of You and Me starring as the ace musician Yoo Jae Ha. But he decided to step down from the project due to clashes in dates as shooting of his movie Bogota was postponed.

Currently, Song Joong Ki is gearing up for the release of his movie Space Sweepers where he plays pilot Tae Ho in the space ship led by Captain Jang played by Kim Tae Ri along with engineer Tiger Park played by Jin Seon Kyu and the weaponry robot Eobdong played by Yoo Hae Jin.

Song Hye Kyo Takes Up Art Class, Enjoys Break

On the other hand, Song Hye Kyo decided to take a break after her divorce with Song Joong Ki was finalized in August 2019. The Encounter actress made her first public appearance in October 2019 in Seoul for the promotional event of jewelry brand Chaumet. The actress is the brand ambassador of Chaumet.

The actress is said to have taken up a short-term course in art in New York. Then she was spotted in the Milan Fashion Week held in February 2020. Meanwhile her name was dragged into controversy when it was claimed that Song Joong Ki was demolishing his Itaewon house termed as couple's love nest (claimed to be the house when Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo lived after marriage). '

But Hye Kyo's agency took to media and clarified that Hye Kyo had nothing to do with the house and she had never lived in that house. It also clarified that she had sold her Samseong-dong home for $9.6 M (8.2bil won) because it held a number of bad memories of her life with Song Joong Ki.

Latest rumor was that Song Hye kyo had moved in with her ex-boyfriend Hyun Bin. But the agencies of both Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo have rubbished the rumors. The agency clarified that Hye Kyo was considering scripts and was not into any relationships.