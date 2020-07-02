It looks like the long wait of Song Joong Ki fans to see him on small screen will soon be over. The Arthdal Chronicles star is in talks to play the lead in tvN drama Vincenzo. Though the actor has not finalized the project yet, it is reported that he is considering the offer.

Song Joong Ki's agency HiSTORY D&C stated that he is considering the offer to star in the new drama Vincenzo. Earlier, reports claimed that actress Jeon Yeo Bin is being approached for the female lead in the drama.

Vincenzo's Connection to Mafia

If confirmed, Song Joong Ki will play the role of an Italian lawyer who is also a mafia consigliere named Vincenzo Cassano. Thus he will be a member of a mafia family who serves as an adviser to the leader and resolves disputes within the family.

The story is about a Korean boy named Park Joo Hyung, who is adopted by an Italian family at a young age. Vincenzo is about Park Joo Hyung moving back to Korea and how his life changes after meeting the female lawyer Hong Cha Young.

Park Jae Bum, the writer of the series, is well known for the scripts of Good Manager and The Fiery Priest. The drama is being directed by Kim Hee Won of Money Flower and The Crowned Clown fame. Vincenzo is expected to premiere in December 2020.

The Dating Controversy

Recently, Song Joong Ki has been rumored to be dating a lawyer. But the actor and the lawyer rubbished these rumors and threatened to take legal action against anyone spreading the false details.

However, looking at the storyline of Vincenzo, probably Song Joong Ki was meeting the lawyer to discuss his future project. This is just a probability that makes netizens think that Song Joong Ki might be considering this offer (Vincenzo) seriously.

Song Joong Ki was seen last on the small screen in the first season of Arthdal Chronicles that was presented in three parts of six episodes each between June 1, 2019 and September 22, 2019. Reports claim that the second season is confirmed but so far no details are available on the cast and date of shooting of the project.

Recently, Song Joong Ki had announced his decision to step down from the project Seasons of You and Me due to the non-availability of dates. The shooting of Bogota movie has been halted till next year due to rising cases of coronavirus and lockdown restrictions in Colombia, where the movie was being shot. Song Joong Ki's Sci-Fi movie Space Sweepers opposite Kim Tae Ri is all set to premiere in autumn this year.